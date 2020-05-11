Susan Kosmo

Susan Jean Kosmo, 73, of McFarland, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020, surrounded by her family and the caring staff at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg.
Sue was born in Milwaukee on October 6, 1946, to George and Irene (Ondrejech) Simon. She grew up in West Allis with her parents and younger brother Mark. Sue graduated from Mercy High School and later received a bachelor’s degree in psychology from UW-Milwaukee and master’s degree in counseling and behavioral studies from UW-Madison.
Sue met the love of her life, Richard Glenn Kosmo, in graduate school. Sue and Dick were married May 3, 1969, at St. Alloysius Catholic Church in West Allis. Sue was a loving and thoughtful mother and grandmother to two daughters and four grandchildren, Karen (Dennis) Schwedrsky, Emma and Nadia; and Tanya (Matt) Lancaster, Henry and Grace. Sue was preceded in death by her parents and is survived by her husband, brother, children and grandchildren. Sue cherished the time and experiences she had with her family.
Sue had a passion for life and was always busy. Early in her career, Sue taught special education in Orfordville and worked at the Waisman Center, experiences she valued throughout her whole life. When her children were young, Sue returned to graduate school to complete a master’s in accounting and earn her CPA. After a few years in public accounting, Sue went to work at Wisconsin Power & Light Company. She held roles in treasury, investor relations and eventually retired as an assistant controller in 2000.
Sue’s strong work ethic and intellect were complemented by kindness and a great sense of humor. She loved sharing stories and could strike up a conversation with anyone. Traveling was also a rewarding and enriching part of Sue’s life. She enjoyed meeting new people and discovering new places but also appreciated returning to old haunts and good friends.
Beyond traveling and spending time with family, Sue had a passion for reading. She hosted and participated in several book clubs where she treasured sharing good novels and deep friendships. Sue also took pride in serving her community whether it was as a member of the McFarland School board or fundraising for the E.D. Locke Public Library.
It is impossible to sum up a life in a few words, but Sue’s strength, resilience and vibrance will be reflected every day in the accomplishments, adventures, laughter and love of her grandchildren.
To honor Sue’s spirit, please consider making a donation to the E.D. Locke Public Library or the Friends of Carbone Cancer Center. Celebrate her by enjoying the fall color in Door County, reading a mystery by Donna Leon, voting with empathy, sharing a laugh with a stranger, watching the fireworks at Festa Italiana, maxing out double-coupon day, visiting Vancouver or watching the sunset over Kangaroo Lake.
The family would like to thank the amazing and compassionate staff at Agrace Hospice and UW Carbone Cancer Center for the heartfelt care they offered Sue.
A private service with the will be held in the coming days and a traditional funeral service and celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service, 5801 Highway 51, McFarland, is serving the family.
Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.