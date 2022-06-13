Noah Punzel hits walk-off single as Muskies split doubleheader against Footville

The McFarland Muskies and the Footville Outlaws played a doubleheader on Sunday, June 12 with both teams winning a game.
McFarland 3, Footville 2 (Game One)
Noah Punzel hit a walk-off single to give McFarland home talent its first win of the season with a 3-2 victory over Footville in the first game of the doubleheader.
The Muskies had a hard time getting the bats going, striking out eight times in the first three innings. In the bottom of the third, Will Reinicke hit a single and Ian Galloway was hit by a pitch, putting two runners on base. However, a strikeout kept the game scoreless.
In the fourth, Pat Sommers reached third with two outs, but a groundout stranded the runner. Price-Johnson hit a single and stole second in the fifth, but the Muskies could not bring him home.
Footville scored twice in the seventh, giving the Outlaws a 2-0 lead. With it being a seven-inning doubleheader, the bottom of the seventh was the last chance for the Muskies to score.
With two outs, Punzel hit a single to score Jack Sommers, the winning run, and give McFarland the 3-2 win. Galloway scored to tie the game and Jeremiah Price-Johnson also scored in the inning.
McFarland 3, Footville 2
Footville 000 000 2 — 2 10 0
McFarland 000 000 3 — 3 7 0
Leading hitters — F: Hoscheit 2x4, Noble 1x4, Brown 2x4; M: Galloway 2B, Punzel 2x4, Reinicke 2x4.
Footville 1, McFarland 0 (Game Two)
While the Muskies’ pitching staff limited Footville to just one run, McFarland was shutout at the plate in a 1-0 loss in game two.
Noah Punzel started the second game on the mound, giving up the one run on an RBI groundout.
“Noah was working really well, he was just a little tired from the first game, but can’t deny that he had a great game,” said McFarland head coach Justin Hanson.
In the top of the third, Jeremiah Price-Johnson led off with a single and moved to second base on a groundout. A pop-out and a strike-out left Price-Johnson at second with Footville holding a 1-0 lead.
Nick Schreiber hit a one-out double in the fourth inning, putting a runner in scoring position for McFarland.
“He’s just always had such a good, silky swing. He’s just a relaxed batter up there,” said Hanson.
After a wild pitch moved Schreiber to third with two out, the Muskies couldn’t take advantage after a flyout ended the inning.
Punzel worked out of a Footville runner reaching second base with nobody out in the fifth. Punzel recorded two groundouts and a flyout to get out of the inning with Footville still ahead by one run.
“That was the best fielding we had all year. We finally cut out the errors,” said Hanson.
The best chance for the Muskies to take the lead came when Schreiber and Kyle White reached second and first with nobody out.
After Footville recorded a strikeout, White avoided a tag on a grounder to load the bases. A strikeout and a fielder’s choice got the Outlaws out of the inning.
Gavin Wood took over in relief in the bottom of the sixth, recording three groundouts for a 1-2-3 inning.
“Gavin coming in for relief was huge, he hasn’t pitched for us on Sundays,” said Hanson.
The Muskies were retired in order in the seventh, giving Footville the 1-0 win.
McFarland is 1-6 and will face Stoughton at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 19 at the McFarland Baseball Fields.
Footville 1, McFarland 0
Footville 100 000 0 — 1 2 2
McFarland 000 000 0 — 0 5 1
Leading hitters — F: Hoscheit 1x3, Tracy 1x2; M: Richardson 1x3, Schreiber 2x3 (2B), Reinicke 1x2.