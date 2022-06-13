 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
hot
MCFARLAND HOME TALENT

Noah Punzel hits walk-off single as Muskies split doubleheader against Footville

  • Updated
Noah Punzel
Buy Now

Noah Punzel fields a grounder and throws to first in the second game of a doubleheader against Footville on Sunday, June 12. Punzel recorded the game winning single in the first game of a doubleheader. 

The McFarland Muskies and the Footville Outlaws played a doubleheader on Sunday, June 12 with both teams winning a game.

McFarland 3, Footville 2 (Game One)

Noah Punzel hit a walk-off single to give McFarland home talent its first win of the season with a 3-2 victory over Footville in the first game of the doubleheader.

The Muskies had a hard time getting the bats going, striking out eight times in the first three innings. In the bottom of the third, Will Reinicke hit a single and Ian Galloway was hit by a pitch, putting two runners on base. However, a strikeout kept the game scoreless.

Will Reinicke
Buy Now

Will Reinicke makes a throw across the diamond in the second game of a McFarland doubleheader against Footville. 

In the fourth, Pat Sommers reached third with two outs, but a groundout stranded the runner. Price-Johnson hit a single and stole second in the fifth, but the Muskies could not bring him home.

Footville scored twice in the seventh, giving the Outlaws a 2-0 lead. With it being a seven-inning doubleheader, the bottom of the seventh was the last chance for the Muskies to score.

With two outs, Punzel hit a single to score Jack Sommers, the winning run, and give McFarland the 3-2 win. Galloway scored to tie the game and Jeremiah Price-Johnson also scored in the inning.

McFarland 3, Footville 2

Footville 000 000 2 — 2 10 0

McFarland 000 000 3 — 3 7 0

Leading hitters — F: Hoscheit 2x4, Noble 1x4, Brown 2x4; M: Galloway 2B, Punzel 2x4, Reinicke 2x4.

Footville 1, McFarland 0 (Game Two)

While the Muskies’ pitching staff limited Footville to just one run, McFarland was shutout at the plate in a 1-0 loss in game two.

Noah Punzel started the second game on the mound, giving up the one run on an RBI groundout.

“Noah was working really well, he was just a little tired from the first game, but can’t deny that he had a great game,” said McFarland head coach Justin Hanson.

In the top of the third, Jeremiah Price-Johnson led off with a single and moved to second base on a groundout. A pop-out and a strike-out left Price-Johnson at second with Footville holding a 1-0 lead.

Nick Schreiber
Buy Now

Nick Schreiber slides into third base in the second game of the Muskies' doubleheader against Footville. 

Nick Schreiber hit a one-out double in the fourth inning, putting a runner in scoring position for McFarland.

“He’s just always had such a good, silky swing. He’s just a relaxed batter up there,” said Hanson.

After a wild pitch moved Schreiber to third with two out, the Muskies couldn’t take advantage after a flyout ended the inning.

Punzel worked out of a Footville runner reaching second base with nobody out in the fifth. Punzel recorded two groundouts and a flyout to get out of the inning with Footville still ahead by one run.

“That was the best fielding we had all year. We finally cut out the errors,” said Hanson.

The best chance for the Muskies to take the lead came when Schreiber and Kyle White reached second and first with nobody out.

After Footville recorded a strikeout, White avoided a tag on a grounder to load the bases. A strikeout and a fielder’s choice got the Outlaws out of the inning.

Gavin Wood took over in relief in the bottom of the sixth, recording three groundouts for a 1-2-3 inning.

Gavin Wood
Buy Now

Gavin Wood throws a pitch in the second game of McFarland's doubleheader against Footville. 

“Gavin coming in for relief was huge, he hasn’t pitched for us on Sundays,” said Hanson.

The Muskies were retired in order in the seventh, giving Footville the 1-0 win.

McFarland is 1-6 and will face Stoughton at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 19 at the McFarland Baseball Fields.

Footville 1, McFarland 0

Footville 100 000 0 — 1 2 2

McFarland 000 000 0 — 0 5 1

Leading hitters — F: Hoscheit 1x3, Tracy 1x2; M: Richardson 1x3, Schreiber 2x3 (2B), Reinicke 1x2.

Tags

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK