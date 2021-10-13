McFarland football taken down by Monroe

Junior quarterback Cooper Kennedy looks to scramble against Jefferson on Friday, Oct. 1. Kennedy had an 81-yard rushing touchdown against Monr…
McFarland could not slow down Monroe junior running back Alex Hernandez, who had 28 carries for 196 yards and scored three touchdowns, in a 42-7 loss on Friday, Oct. 15.
“Give them all the credit in the world, they have a good offense,” said McFarland head coach Paul Ackley. “They have a strong offensive line, that guard, number 64, is one heck of a guard, and he can really down-block. Comes off the ball aggressively and just really plays well.”
Hernandez put Monroe up 7-0 after a 32-yard run with 7:49 left in the first. With 3:38 left in the first, Hernandez scored from 10 yards to put the Cheesemakers up 14-0.
McFarland got on the board after junior quarterback Cooper Kennedy broke off an 81-yard run on a read option, faking the handoff to the running back and running up the left side of the field for the touchdown. The lead was cut to 14-7 after junior kicker Mason Folk added the extra point with 2:51 left in the first quarter.
With 5:44 left in the second quarter, Hernandez scored again, this time a four-yard touchdown to put Monroe up 21-7 at the half.
Two rushing touchdowns by Monroe, a 10-yard run by senior wide receiver JT Seagreaves and a 17-yard run by senior running back Keatin Sweeney, put the game out of reach for McFarland at 35-7. A one-yard touchdown run in the fourth by senior running back Ethan Schmidt pushed the score to 42-7.
Kennedy went four on nine through the air for 11 yards and an interception. With the long touchdown run, Kennedy was the team’s leading rusher with four carries for 82 yards.
McFarland (3-5 overall, 3-3 conference) will look to clinch a playoff berth on senior night against Edgerton (1-7 overall, 1-5 conference).
“We want our seniors to end on a positive note on their home field,” said Ackley. “We need to have a good week of preparation, and be ready to really come out and play a good game on Friday to get us where we want to be.”