 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
hot

March 31 Upcoming Events Calendar

Upcoming Calendar
Canva

Cottage Grove

Thursday, March 31: Taste of Cottage Grove

Drumlin Reserve is hosting Taste of Cottage Grove on Thursday, March 31 at 4:40 p.m. at 107 E. Reynolds Street. The sampling event gives you a chance to try favorite dishes from established and new local restaurants.

Saturday, April 9: Parkinson’s Half Marathon

There will be a half marathon, 5K, kid’s run and one-mile walk to benefit the Wisconsin Chapter of American Parkinson Disease Association on Saturday, April 9 through Cottage Grove and Deerfield beginning at 8 a.m. at the Glacial Drumlin Trailhead, 220 South Main Street.

Saturday, April 9: Egg hunt

The Cottage Grove Parks and Recreation department, along with the Optimist Club, will host its annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 9 at 10 a.m. at Northlawn Park, 900 N. Parkview Street. The hunt is open to children ages 0-8, and returns for the first time since 2019.

Sunday, April 10: Egg hunt

Infinity Martial Arts in Cottage Grove is hosting an egg hunt at 316 W. Cottage Grove Road on Saturday, April 10 at 10 a.m. Pre-registration is required.

Monona

Saturday, April 9: Bunny and Me Photo Shoot

The Monona parks and recreation department will hold socially-distanced photo sessions with the Easter Bunny on Saturday, April 9 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Winnequah Park on Nichols Road. Pre-registration is required.

McFarland

Saturday, April 2: Egg hunt

Infinity Martial Arts is holding an egg hunt on Saturday, April 2 at 5120 Farwell Street at 1 p.m. with more than 1000 eggs to gather, and photos with the Easter Bunny. Pre-registration required.

Saturday, April 9: Superhero Training Camp

The McFarland High School chapter of DECA is hosting a Superhero Training Camp for children age 3 to fifth grade on Saturday, April 9 from 9-11:30 a.m. at the high school, 5301 Farwell Street. Children can participate in teamwork activities, games and try out their “superhero” skills.

Saturday, April 9: Egg hunt

Dan Chin Homes and the McFarland House Cafe are hosting their fourth-annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 9 at noon at Arnold Larson Park, 6002 Exchange Street. Event includes a meet and greet with the Easter Bunny, free mimosas for the adults, egg hunt and cookout to benefit the Dan Chin Homes Foundation.

Saturday, April 9: Big Little Dance

The McFarland High School chapter of DECA is hosting a Big Little Dance for children ages 3 to fifth grade on April 9 from 5:30-8 p.m. at McFarland High School, 5103 Farwell Street. Festivities include snacks, a photo booth, teamwork activities and dancing.

Madison

Monday, April 4: Floral Bouquets

Olbrich Botanical Gardens is hosting an alcohol ink art workshop on Monday, April 4 at 6 p.m. at 3330 Atwood Avenue.

Saturday, April 9: Breakfast with the bunny

The River Food Pantry, 2201 Darwin Road, is hosting a curbside breakfast with the Easter bunny on Saturday, April 9 from 8-10:30 a.m. Event includes a drive-through breakfast, goodie bags for children, and visits with the bunny. Pay what you can, proceeds benefit the pantry.

To submit events for consideration in the Upcoming section, contact Madeline Westberg at mwestberg@hngnews.com or 608-839-7352.

Recommended for you

Offers go here

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK