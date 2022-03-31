March 31 Upcoming Events Calendar

Cottage Grove
Thursday, March 31: Taste of Cottage Grove
Drumlin Reserve is hosting Taste of Cottage Grove on Thursday, March 31 at 4:40 p.m. at 107 E. Reynolds Street. The sampling event gives you a chance to try favorite dishes from established and new local restaurants.
Saturday, April 9: Parkinson’s Half Marathon
There will be a half marathon, 5K, kid’s run and one-mile walk to benefit the Wisconsin Chapter of American Parkinson Disease Association on Saturday, April 9 through Cottage Grove and Deerfield beginning at 8 a.m. at the Glacial Drumlin Trailhead, 220 South Main Street.
Saturday, April 9: Egg hunt
The Cottage Grove Parks and Recreation department, along with the Optimist Club, will host its annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 9 at 10 a.m. at Northlawn Park, 900 N. Parkview Street. The hunt is open to children ages 0-8, and returns for the first time since 2019.
Sunday, April 10: Egg hunt
Infinity Martial Arts in Cottage Grove is hosting an egg hunt at 316 W. Cottage Grove Road on Saturday, April 10 at 10 a.m. Pre-registration is required.
Monona
Saturday, April 9: Bunny and Me Photo Shoot
The Monona parks and recreation department will hold socially-distanced photo sessions with the Easter Bunny on Saturday, April 9 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Winnequah Park on Nichols Road. Pre-registration is required.
McFarland
Saturday, April 2: Egg hunt
Infinity Martial Arts is holding an egg hunt on Saturday, April 2 at 5120 Farwell Street at 1 p.m. with more than 1000 eggs to gather, and photos with the Easter Bunny. Pre-registration required.
Saturday, April 9: Superhero Training Camp
The McFarland High School chapter of DECA is hosting a Superhero Training Camp for children age 3 to fifth grade on Saturday, April 9 from 9-11:30 a.m. at the high school, 5301 Farwell Street. Children can participate in teamwork activities, games and try out their “superhero” skills.
Saturday, April 9: Egg hunt
Dan Chin Homes and the McFarland House Cafe are hosting their fourth-annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 9 at noon at Arnold Larson Park, 6002 Exchange Street. Event includes a meet and greet with the Easter Bunny, free mimosas for the adults, egg hunt and cookout to benefit the Dan Chin Homes Foundation.
Saturday, April 9: Big Little Dance
The McFarland High School chapter of DECA is hosting a Big Little Dance for children ages 3 to fifth grade on April 9 from 5:30-8 p.m. at McFarland High School, 5103 Farwell Street. Festivities include snacks, a photo booth, teamwork activities and dancing.
Madison
Monday, April 4: Floral Bouquets
Olbrich Botanical Gardens is hosting an alcohol ink art workshop on Monday, April 4 at 6 p.m. at 3330 Atwood Avenue.
Saturday, April 9: Breakfast with the bunny
The River Food Pantry, 2201 Darwin Road, is hosting a curbside breakfast with the Easter bunny on Saturday, April 9 from 8-10:30 a.m. Event includes a drive-through breakfast, goodie bags for children, and visits with the bunny. Pay what you can, proceeds benefit the pantry.
