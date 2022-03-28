Spencer Alf wins the 800 meter; McFarland boys track and field third, girls track and field fifth at UW-Whitewater

The McFarland track and field team opened the season at UW-Whitewater on Tuesday, March 22, with the boys team taking third place and the girls taking fifth.
For the boys events, freshman Spencer Alf won the 800 meters with a time of two minutes and 15.12 seconds and junior Nathan Kuehl (2:20.80) placed fourth.
In the 55-meter, sophomore Andrew Kelley took second at 6.75 seconds and junior Brandon Dyer-Ysaguirre placed fourth at 6.87 seconds. Junior Paul Morris (56.45) finished second in the 400-meter, behind first-place finisher Marcus Owen (55.20) of Jefferson.
Senior Matthew Miller took third in the 55-meter hurdles at 8.56 seconds. Sophomore Brock Spiegel ran the 1600-meter at five minutes and 11 seconds, taking fifth.
Junior Micah Pribbenow placed fifth at five feet and four inches. Junior Mason Brown placed seventh in the 200-meter at 25.61 seconds.
For the girls, freshman Rachel Kuehl took second in the high jump at a mark of four feet and four inches. Freshman Julia Ackley placed second in the pole vault at nine feet and nine inches.
In the 55-meter hurdles, senior Chloe Goecks finished fifth with a time of 10.34 seconds, and freshman Lauren Boehnen placed seventh at 8.31 seconds. Goecks also finished fifth in the triple jump at 29 feet and 10 inches.
Senior Katie Rossman took eighth in the 800-meter at 3:08.25. In the shot put, senior Claire Hovland took ninth at 26 feet and two inches, and junior Emily Schoeller took 10th at 26 feet.
Big Foot won the boys competition and Milton won the girls competition.
Boys team scores: Big Foot 76, Monroe 74.5, McFarland 73.5, Milton 73, Janesville Parker 63.5, Beloit Turner 51.5, Fort Atkinson 30, Whitewater 28.5, Evansville 24, Jefferson 18.5, Edgerton 18, East Troy 14.
Girls team scores: Milton 99, Monroe 94, Janesville Parker 84.5, Big Foot 53, McFarland 49, Evansville 36, Edgerton 33, Beloit Turner 32.5, East Troy 31.5, Jefferson 28, Whitewater 19, Fort Atkinson 18.5.