The 2020 McFarland villagewide garage sales scheduled for Friday, June 12, and Saturday, June 13, have been postponed.
The villagewide sales have been rescheduled for Friday, Sept. 11, and Saturday, Sept. 12.
These will also be the dates for the Monona citywide garage sales.
Questions can be directed to Patrick Johnson, advertising consultant at The Herald-Independent and McFarland Thistle, at pjohnson@hngnews.com.
