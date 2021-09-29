McFarland wins against Big Foot, Jefferson

The Spartans celebrate after getting a point against Edgerton on Thursday, Sept. 16.
Winners of their last 20 games, the McFarland Spartans added another win to their collection with a 3-0 (25-8, 25-9, 25-17) victory over Jefferson on Thursday, Sept. 23.
Senior outside hitter Avery Pennekamp had 16 kills in the matchup. Senior outside hitter Hannah Rounds served three aces and had 21 digs, and senior setter Maddy Fortune had 35 assists.
McFarland (23-1) moved up a spot to number three in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association poll for Division 2.
McFarland 3
Big Foot 0
After a close first-set win against Big Foot, McFarland dominated the remaining match (25-23, 25-8, 25-9) on the way to another Rock Valley Conference win on Tuesday, Sept. 21.
Senior outside hitter Hannah Rounds hit 12 kills, senior setter Maddy Fortune had five aces and senior middle hitter Chloe Goecks had two blocks. Defending the net, sophomore defensive specialist Ava Dean recorded 13 digs and senior defensive specialist Holly Casucci had 11 digs.