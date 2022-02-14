 Skip to main content

hot
MCFARLAND BOYS BASKETBALL

McFarland boys basketball defeated by Big Foot

Aidan Chislom
Junior forward Aidan Chislom scored 17 points in a 57-47 loss to Big Foot on Thursday, Feb. 10. 

Down 14 at the half to Big Foot, the McFarland Spartans could not complete the comeback on Thursday, Feb. 10, losing 57-47 to the Chiefs.

McFarland junior forward Aidan Chislom scored 17 points and junior guard Deven Kulp added 13 points. Gus Foster of Big Foot recorded a game-high 35 points.

McFarland (11-8, 9-5) slides into a fourth-place tie with Big Foot (12-8, 9-5) in the Rock Valley Conference standings.

BIG FOOT 57, MCFARLAND 47

Big Foot 33 24--57

McFarland 19 28--47

BIG FOOT: Torrez 2 6-8 11, Gerdes 1 0-0 3, Schmitz 1 0-0 2, Foster 14 6-8 35, Wilson 3 0-0 6. Totals: 21 12-16 57.

MCFARLAND: Nichols 0 1-2 1, Kelley 3 1-2 7, Gillen 0 1-2 1, Kussow 2 4-7 8, Kulp 4 2-4 13, Chislom 6 2-2 17. Totals: 15 11-19 47.

3-pointers: Big Foot 3 (Torrez, Gerdes, Foster). McFarland 6 (Kulp 3, Chisolm 3).

