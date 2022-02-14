hot MCFARLAND BOYS BASKETBALL McFarland boys basketball defeated by Big Foot By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Feb 14, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Buy Now Junior forward Aidan Chislom scored 17 points in a 57-47 loss to Big Foot on Thursday, Feb. 10. Calahan Steed Down 14 at the half to Big Foot, the McFarland Spartans could not complete the comeback on Thursday, Feb. 10, losing 57-47 to the Chiefs.McFarland junior forward Aidan Chislom scored 17 points and junior guard Deven Kulp added 13 points. Gus Foster of Big Foot recorded a game-high 35 points.McFarland (11-8, 9-5) slides into a fourth-place tie with Big Foot (12-8, 9-5) in the Rock Valley Conference standings.BIG FOOT 57, MCFARLAND 47Big Foot 33 24--57McFarland 19 28--47BIG FOOT: Torrez 2 6-8 11, Gerdes 1 0-0 3, Schmitz 1 0-0 2, Foster 14 6-8 35, Wilson 3 0-0 6. Totals: 21 12-16 57.MCFARLAND: Nichols 0 1-2 1, Kelley 3 1-2 7, Gillen 0 1-2 1, Kussow 2 4-7 8, Kulp 4 2-4 13, Chislom 6 2-2 17. Totals: 15 11-19 47.3-pointers: Big Foot 3 (Torrez, Gerdes, Foster). McFarland 6 (Kulp 3, Chisolm 3). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mcfarland Boys Basketball csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you