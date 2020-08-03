A spokesperson for a local coalition based in Monona and Cottage Grove said it is encouraging to see decreased smoking by teenagers in Wisconsin, but work still needs to be done to make youth aware of the dangers of vaping through e-cigarettes.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reported that smoking among high schoolers dropped from 21% in 2008 to nearly 5% in 2018. July 5 marked the 10th anniversary of the Smoke-Free Indoor Air Law passed by the Wisconsin Legislature. The measure outlaws smoking in most public places.
Cathy Kalina of the Monona Cares and Cottage Grove Cares coalitions, which bring awareness to youth on the dangers of tobacco and alcohol use, and Illegal drug use, said it is good to hear about the reduction in smoking among younger people.
“Current numbers show that youth are hearing this message and are choosing not to smoke tobacco,” Kalina said. “We have a ways to go, because we would like to see the numbers at zero percent, but we are encouraged with the drop that we have seen over the past several years.”
She added the coalition is still getting the word out on the negative impacts of vaping. Kalina said the coalition is doing its best to educate high schoolers on how those forms of smoking can lead to future diseases.
“One of the messages we give them is we really don’t know the serious outcomes of this in another 10 years or more,” Kalina said. “In the beginning of tobacco, no one knew it could give you lung cancer. We don’t know what type of diseases vaping is going to have on our youth.”
According to DHS, adolescents and young adults who use e-cigarettes are in danger of the same diseases that come from smoking tobacco with symptoms, including shortness of breath, chest pain, cough, nausea, vomiting, fever and weight loss.
According to the 2018 Wisconsin Youth Tobacco Survey, 20%of high school students in the state said they used e-cigarettes.
Earlier this year, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration banned the sales of fruit and mint flavored e-cigarettes because of their appeal to younger smokers.
