McFarland boys tennis defeats Baraboo, loses to Madison Memorial

“I’m super proud of him because he just came out as a junior. He never played before,” said McFarland head coach Tod Lacey. “He’s tall, he’s athletic and he’s very coachable so we’ve just worked on trying to put the ball in a good spot.”
Cristiano Medina won No. 4 singles (6-1, 6-2) over Hunter Tikkanen.
“He’s been rock solid. He plays smart and he plays patiently and lets the other guy make the mistake,” said Lacey.
Carter Snyder and Elias Pederson defeated George Stelling and Will Davies (6-2, 6-4) at No. 1 doubles.
“They mesh really well. They are great communicators with each other and at every point, they’re together shoulder-to-shoulder talking about what just happened,” said Lacey.
For Baraboo, Montgomery Hartman and Gabe McReynolds won No. 2 doubles (7-5, 6-2) against Sean Fernan and Jacob Nix. Daniel Olson and Logan Bradley claimed No. 3 doubles (6-3, 6-1) against Ryan Hudgens and Noah Blakeslee.
Madison Memorial 6, McFarland 1
Sean Fernan and Jacob Nix won the lone match for the Spartans in a 6-1 loss to Madison Memorial on Monday, May 16.
Fernan and Nix won (7-6 (5), 0-6, 10-6) at No. 2 doubles over Kaden Frey and Calvin Prajogo.
For Madison Memorial, Gokul Kamath swept David Templeton (6-0, 6-0) at No. 1 singles. Juan Gallego defeated Cash Kujak (6-0, 6-1) at No. 2 singles.
Patrick Yu won No. 3 singles (6-0, 6-0) against Stellan Kilpatrick. Tommy Spelsberg defeated Cristiano Medina (6-0, 6-2) at No. 4 singles.
Sanjay Mathur and Sam Weinbach defeated Elias Pederson and Isak Pederson (6-0, 6-1) at No. 1 doubles. Augustus Liu and Wiliam Cao won No. 3 doubles (6-2, 6-1) against Noah Blakeslee and Ryan Hudgens.