McFarland baseball swept by Edgerton, loses to Lake Mills

While the McFarland pitching staff combined to allow only two runs, the McFarland offense went quiet in a 2-1 loss to Lake Mills on Friday, April 29.
“They’re not walking guys. That’s key, they’re throwing strikes and letting the guys play,” said McFarland head coach John Feldner.
Ryan Vogel started on the mound for McFarland, retiring the side in order. In the bottom of the first inning, the Spartans loaded the bases with one out, but a strike-out and a ground-out ended McFarland’s run chances and left the game tied at 0-0.
Lake Mills took a 2-0 lead in the second with an RBI single and a throwing error that led to another L-Cat run. In the top of the third, Brady Ochalla took over in relief of Vogel, recording a 1-2-3 inning. He was aided by a running over-the-shoulder grab by Evan Rettkowski in left field.
“Our outfield is doing good, they catch everything out there,” said Feldner.
In the bottom of the third, Jack Schraml took first base after getting hit by a pitch. After two wild pitches, Schraml ended up at third before scoring on an RBI ground-out from Dadon Gillen.
“Gillen is leading us in RBIs…He’s making contact,” said Feldner.
Ochalla pitched another two scoreless innings before Braylan Roder came in for relief, pitching another two innings of shutout baseball.
The best chance for McFarland to tie the game came in the bottom of the seventh, when Connor Punzel reached second base with two outs. However, a ground-out ended the rally and McFarland fell 2-1.
The Spartans are 8-4 on the year and third in the Rock Valley Conference with a record of 8-3.
Lake Mills 2, McFarland 1
Lake Mills 020 000 0 — 2 6 0
McFarland 001 000 0 — 1 3 1
Leading hitters — LM: Belling (2B), Lee 1x3, Henderson 1x3; M: Rettkowski 1x3, Gillen 1x3, Lee 1x1.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LM: Lee (W; 5-3-1-1-5-5), Klettke (SV; 2-0-0-0-1-1); M: Vogel (L; 2-2-2-2-2-2), (Ochalla 3-2-0-0-2-0), Roder (2-2-0-0-2-0).
Edgerton 5, McFarland 4
Two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning were not enough for the Spartans, who fell 5-4 to Edgerton on Thursday, April 28.
In the seventh, Keats Dyslin hit an RBI single which scored Connor Punzel and then Dadon Gillen scored on a wild pitch, cutting the deficit to one run. A strike-out ended the rally with a runner stranded on third base.
Punzel went four-for-four with a double and Gillen recorded an RBI.
Edgerton 5, McFarland 4
Edgerton 1 0 2 0 0 2 0 — 5 9 1
McFarland 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 — 4 10 3
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — M: Roe (L; 5-6-3-1-3-3), Vogel (0.0-2-2-2-0-0), Dyslin (2-1-0-0-2-0); E: Lee (W; 6-7-2-1-8-1), Clark (SV; 1-3-2-2-2-0).
Leading hitters — M: Punzel 4x4 (2 2B), Gillen 3x4, Schraml 1x3; E: Lee 3x4 (2B), Kistig 3x5, Stengel 1x2.
Edgerton 4, McFarland 1
In a battle between two teams at the top of the Rock Valley Conference standings, McFarland lost 4-1 to Edgerton on Tuesday, April 26.
Luke Schaaf scored on a wild pitch in the top of the second inning, putting McFarland up 1-0. However, the Crimson Tide rallied for four runs, including a two-run homer from Peyton Lee, in the fifth inning.
In the seventh, McFarland had the potential tying run at the plate when Gabe Lee and Mason Roe reached second and first base with one out. Edgerton made a pitching change and Justin Clark struck out back-to-back McFarland batters, handing the Spartans a 4-1 loss.
Edgerton 4, McFarland 1
McFarland 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 — 1 2 2
Edgerton 0 0 0 1 3 0 X — 4 3 1
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — E: Olson (W; 6.1-2-1-1-9-1), Clark (SV; 0.2-0-0-0-2-0); M: Schaaf (L; 5.2-3-4-3-7-2), Dyslin (0.1-0-0-0-0-0).
Leading hitters — E: Lee HR, Brown 1x3, Lashum 1x1; M: Schaaf 1x2, Roe 1x1.