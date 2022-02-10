Feb. 10-18 Senior Meals

Colonial Club
The Colonial Club offers meals Monday-Friday for adults 60 and older. Call 608-837-4611 for reservations or cancellations. Suggested donation is $4 per meal, but pay what you can afford. Transportation is available.
Thursday, Feb. 10
Beef tips/gravy
Mashed potatoes
Glazed carrots
Wheat roll
Pineapple
Jello
MO: Rice/beans
Friday, Feb. 11
Meatloaf
Au gratin potatoes
Green beans
Dinner roll
Strawberries
Cake
MO: Veggie burger
SO: Chef’s salad
Monday, Feb. 14
Pork loin/gravy
Cubed potatoes
Carrots
Wheat roll
Sliced apples
Frosted cupcake
MO: veggie lasagna
Tuesday, Feb. 15
Swiss steak
Baked potato
Wheat bread
Mandarin oranges
Lemon bar
MO: Meatless egg bake
Wednesday, Feb. 16
Autumn chicken salad on croissant
Three bean salad
Lettuce salad
Fruit applesauce
Cookie
MO: Mac n cheese
Thursday, Feb. 17
Chili/beans
Lettuce salad
Corn muffin
Peaches
Yogurt
MO: No meat chili
Friday, Feb. 18
Chicken parmesan
Pasta
Green beans
Garlic bread
Blueberries
Cheesecake
MO: Pasta/beans
SO: chicken salad (no pasta)
McFarland Senior Outreach
Home delivered meals are available to homebound seniors over age 60 Monday-Friday. McFarland Senior Outreach hosts in-person meals for adults 60 and older on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 12 p.m. at the McFarland Municipal Center. Diabetic and no added salt meals can be ordered. Suggested $4 donation per meal. Call 608-838-7117 at least two business days in advance to reserve your meal. Transportation to and from meal site is available upon request.
Thursday, Feb. 10
Chicken broccoli rice casserole
Carrot coins
Chickpea salad
Tropical fruit
Glazed lemon loaf cake
MO – veggie chicken broccoli rice casserole
NCS – SF jello
Friday, Feb. 11
Meatballs in gravy
NAS – no gravy
Mashed potatoes
Mixed greens
WW roll/butter
Mixed fruit
Butterscotch pudding cup
MO – veggie meatballs
NCS – SF pudding
Monday, Feb. 14
Bone-in garlic parmesan chicken
Stewed tomatoes
Spinach casserole
WW bread/butter
Peaches
Cherry crisp
MO – veggie chicken in garlic parmesan sauce
NCS – SF cookie
Tuesday, Feb. 15
Beef stew
Biscuit
Corn
Chunky applesauce
Banana bar
MO – veggie stew
NCS – spiced pears
- Chicken cranberry bacon bleu salad (Order a salad menu alternative for Tuesdays by Mondays at 9 a.m.)
Wednesday, Feb. 16
Sausage veggie egg bake
Fruit cup
Oven roasted potatoes
Orange juice
Cinnamon raisin bread
MO – veggie egg bake
NCS – n/a
Thursday, Feb. 17
Chicken strips
Honey mustard sauce
NAS – honey packet
Steamed brussel sprouts
Kidney bean salad
WW roll/butter
Mixed fruit
Sugar cookie
MO – veggie chicken
NCS – SF cookie
Friday, Feb. 18
Pot roast in gravy
WW roll/butter
Garlic herb mashed potatoes
Carrots
Pineapple tidbits
Frosted pumpkin bar
MO – garden burger
NCS – SF pudding