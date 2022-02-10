 Skip to main content

Feb. 10-18 Senior Meals

Colonial Club

The Colonial Club offers meals Monday-Friday for adults 60 and older. Call 608-837-4611 for reservations or cancellations. Suggested donation is $4 per meal, but pay what you can afford. Transportation is available.

Thursday, Feb. 10

Beef tips/gravy

Mashed potatoes

Glazed carrots

Wheat roll

Pineapple

Jello

MO: Rice/beans

Friday, Feb. 11

Meatloaf

Au gratin potatoes

Green beans

Dinner roll

Strawberries

Cake

MO: Veggie burger

SO: Chef’s salad

Monday, Feb. 14

Pork loin/gravy

Cubed potatoes

Carrots

Wheat roll

Sliced apples

Frosted cupcake

MO: veggie lasagna

Tuesday, Feb. 15

Swiss steak

Baked potato

Wheat bread

Mandarin oranges

Lemon bar

MO: Meatless egg bake

Wednesday, Feb. 16

Autumn chicken salad on croissant

Three bean salad

Lettuce salad

Fruit applesauce

Cookie

MO: Mac n cheese

Thursday, Feb. 17

Chili/beans

Lettuce salad

Corn muffin

Peaches

Yogurt

MO: No meat chili

Friday, Feb. 18

Chicken parmesan

Pasta

Green beans

Garlic bread

Blueberries

Cheesecake

MO: Pasta/beans

SO: chicken salad (no pasta)

McFarland Senior Outreach

Home delivered meals are available to homebound seniors over age 60 Monday-Friday. McFarland Senior Outreach hosts in-person meals for adults 60 and older on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 12 p.m. at the McFarland Municipal Center. Diabetic and no added salt meals can be ordered. Suggested $4 donation per meal. Call 608-838-7117 at least two business days in advance to reserve your meal. Transportation to and from meal site is available upon request.

Thursday, Feb. 10

Chicken broccoli rice casserole

Carrot coins

Chickpea salad

Tropical fruit

Glazed lemon loaf cake

MO – veggie chicken broccoli rice casserole

NCS – SF jello

Friday, Feb. 11

Meatballs in gravy

NAS – no gravy

Mashed potatoes

Mixed greens

WW roll/butter

Mixed fruit

Butterscotch pudding cup

MO – veggie meatballs

NCS – SF pudding

Monday, Feb. 14

Bone-in garlic parmesan chicken

Stewed tomatoes

Spinach casserole

WW bread/butter

Peaches

Cherry crisp

MO – veggie chicken in garlic parmesan sauce

NCS – SF cookie

Tuesday, Feb. 15

Beef stew

Biscuit

Corn

Chunky applesauce

Banana bar

MO – veggie stew

NCS – spiced pears

  • Chicken cranberry bacon bleu salad (Order a salad menu alternative for Tuesdays by Mondays at 9 a.m.)

Wednesday, Feb. 16

Sausage veggie egg bake

Fruit cup

Oven roasted potatoes

Orange juice

Cinnamon raisin bread

MO – veggie egg bake

NCS – n/a

Thursday, Feb. 17

Chicken strips

Honey mustard sauce

NAS – honey packet

Steamed brussel sprouts

Kidney bean salad

WW roll/butter

Mixed fruit

Sugar cookie

MO – veggie chicken

NCS – SF cookie

Friday, Feb. 18

Pot roast in gravy

WW roll/butter

Garlic herb mashed potatoes

Carrots

Pineapple tidbits

Frosted pumpkin bar

MO – garden burger

NCS – SF pudding

