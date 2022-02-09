 Skip to main content

Offers go here

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured hot
Dane County

Dane County Broadband Task Force sets hearings, seeks public input

Pre-registration in required to speak during the virtual hearings.

Dane County’s Broadband Task Force has set two virtual public hearings to take citizen input on improving local internet access.

They are Monday, Feb. 28 from 6-8:30 p.m., and Friday, March 4 from 9-11:30 a.m. Pre-registration in required to speak during the hearings.

To register for the Feb. 28 hearing go to: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_I8xdZc6_Tcab5nE7MMMUDw

To register for the March 4 hearing go to:https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_XOBBNUy1RlSeXrnv8p5SRw

Local residents can also submit comments via email to: Dane.Broadband.Task.Force@countyofdane.com. They can also call (608) 266-5758 or mail written comments to: Dane County Board of Supervisors 210 MLK Jr. Blvd. Room 362, Madison WI 53703

“We are eager to hear from members of the public, particularly those who have been frustrated by the lack of affordable, reliable coverage for a long time,” said task force chair and District 36 county supervisor Melissa Ratcliff.

Ratcliff said the task force recognizes that due to broadband inaccessibility, a virtual hearing won’t work for everyone, so other ways of submitting comments are being offered.

“We are hopeful that the variety of ways to collect input from the public will allow everyone to participate in the task force’s work,” Ratcliff said.

The task force was created in 2020 and charged with working to provide reliable broadband access to all Dane County residents, particularly those who live in rural areas. It meets monthly and ultimately expects to make a recommendation to the Dane County Board.

“The task force has been working to understand the ins and outs of broadband access issues, but the missing piece of understanding on this important issue is the feedback from the public,” said its vice-chair, District 37 County Board Supervisor Kate McGinnity. “It’s important for us to hear from those that have been and continue to struggle with participating in the world that exists online including banking, tele-health, and schooling.”

For more information visit the task force’s website: https://board.countyofdane.com/initiatives/Broadband-Task-Force

Recommended for you