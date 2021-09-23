Monona Grove wins Mount Horeb Invitational, McFarland boys fourth, girls sixth

Both the McFarland and Monona Grove cross country teams ran at the Mount Horeb Invitational on Sept. 18, with MG winning the boys and girls events, and the McFarland boys finishing fourth and the girls taking sixth.
Monona Grove
For the girls, freshman Mackenzie Babcock scored a second-place finish with a time of 19 minutes and 9.60 seconds. Senior Allison Yundt (20:52.80) came in sixth place.
Right behind Yundt came a flurry of Silver Eagles. Freshman Abigail Koonce (20:54.80) placed eighth and juniors Madeline Hogan (21:01.60) and Erica Eastman (21:02.80) snuck into the top-ten with a ninth and 10th place finishes.
Senior Elena Kozich (21:10.50) finished in 12th place, and freshman Toni Kozich (22:02.80) ran to an 18th-place finish.
For the boys, the top five senior runners all finished in the same group. Charlie Janda (18:06.20) finished ninth, Collin Nelson (18:06.30) in 10th and Jacob Anderson (18:06.40) in 11th place.
Seniors Logan Aro (18:19.40) and Enzo DeRosa (18:23.10) finished in 12th and 13th places. Also finishing were seniors Brandon Rogers (18:30.00) and Drew Sengos (18:32.70) in 15th and 16th.
McFarland
McFarland freshman Spencer Alf finished second overall with a time of 17:10.11 in the boys race.
Freshman Spencer Alf led the boys by coming in second with a time of 17:10.11. Behind Alf, in 17th place with a time of 18:40.00 was freshman Issac Ewing.
With a time of 19:15.50, freshman Paxton Nygaard, earned a 24th-place finish. Sophomores Brock Spiegel (19:40.10) and Leo Freedman (19:46.10) finished 33rd and 34th.
Junior Max Andrew (20:14.60) finished in 42nd, and in 47th was freshman Austin Nickels with a time of 20:31.90.
For the girls, senior Lily Innes (21:43.20) ran to a 12th-place finish. In 24th was Maya Thompson at 23:10.90.
Senior Paula Kalski (23:42.10) ended the race in 31st. Sophomore Chloerissa Johnson finished in 36th with a time of 24:30.40. In 39th place, with a time of 24:48.80, was senior Brielle Bruce.
Sophomore Annika Cheadle (26:08.80) finished in 43rd, and senior Claire Hovland ended the race in 52nd with a time of 29:09.30.
Team results girls: Monona Grove 35, Mount Horeb 66, Milton 90, Southwestern/Cuba City/Benton 100, Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld 109, McFarland 137, Tri State Homeschool 190.
Team results boys: Monona Grove 55, Mount Horeb 58, Southwestern/Cuba City/Benton 100, McFarland 110, Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld 134, Tri State Homeschool 140, Milton 163, Reedsburg Area 165.