McFarland boys track and field first at Brodhead, Evansville; girls tie for first at Evansville and second at Brodhead

At the Jim Church Invitational in Brodhead, the McFarland boys track team took first and the girls finished second on Friday, April 22.
For the boys, sophomore Andrew Kelley won the 100-meter dash at 11.11 seconds. The 4x100 relay team of Kelley, sophomore Cade Korth, junior Brandon Dyer-Ysaguirre and junior Mason Brown took first at 45.55 seconds.
The 4x200 relay team of Korth, Brown, junior Paul Morris and sophomore Remington Burns finished first at 1:37.01.
In the 110-meter hurdles, senior Matthew Miller took first at 16.69 seconds and junior Travis Zadra (18.13) finished second. Miller won the 300-meter hurdles at 45.14 seconds.
Morris, Miller, Kelley and freshman Spencer Alf won the 4x400 relay at 3:38.52. The 4x800 relay team of freshman Isaac Ewing, sophomore Brock Spiegel, sophomore Westin Fisher and junior Aaron Fasick also took first, at 8:57.47.
The boys team earned five individual first-place finishes at the meet.
For the girls, freshman Julia Ackley won the 100-meter hurdles at 16.8 seconds. Ackley took first in the pole vault with a height of nine feet.
The 4x100 relay team of Ackley, senior Brielle Bruce, freshman Lauren Boehnen and freshman Rachel Kuehl finished second (55.78) as Clinton (55.07) won the event.
The 4x200 relay team of Bruce, freshman Kendra Mueller, freshman Kendall Riemen and Boehnen finished second (2:00.6) behind Clinton’s first-place time of 1:59.17.
Boys team scores: McFarland 150, Brodhead/Juda 110, Big Foot 107, Evansville 106, Clinton 105, Turner 50, Black Hawk 39, Albany 22.
Girls team scores: Brodhead/Juda 193, McFarland 119.5, Clinton 86, Evansville 85.5, Big Foot 75, Albany 44, Black Hawk 37, Turner 26.
Evansville Tri
Competing at the Evansville Tri on Tuesday, April 19, the McFarland boys track and field team took first and the girls tied for first.
For the girls, junior Maggie Paulios led a Spartan 1-2-3 finish in the 800-meter dash, winning with a time of two minutes and 43.1 seconds. Junior Sofia Alf (2:48.7) scored second and junior Maya Thompson (2:50.1) ran third.
In the 100-meter hurdles, freshman Julia Ackley won with a time of 17.2 seconds, while senior Catherine Briddell (18.0) took second and freshman Kendall Riemen placed third at 18.7 seconds. Briddell won the long jump at 14 feet and 3.5 inches.
Senior Lilly Innes won the 300-meter hurdles at 51.8 seconds and Riemen (55.8) finished second and freshman Kendra Mueller (56.4) placed third. The 4x800 relay of Innes, Thompson, sophomore Annika Cheadle and senior Katie Rossman defeated Evansville (12:03.8) with a time of 11:27.6.
The girls team split the win with Big Foot.
For the boys, junior Paul Morris won the 100-meter dash at 11.6 seconds. In the 200-meter, junior Brandon Dyer-Ysaguirre (23.2) took first with Morris and sophomore Cade Korth (24.1) tying for second. Dyer-Ysaguirre won the long jump at 18 feet and two inches.
Sophomore Brock Spiegel finished first in the 800-meter at two minutes and 17.4 seconds. Freshman Isaac Ewing (4:58.2) took first in the 1600-meter and Spiegel (5:00.5) placed second.
Senior Matthew Miller (15.8) won the 110-meter hurdles and junior Travis Zadra (17.9) took second. Miller also won the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 44.8 seconds.
The 4x100 relay team of Dyer-Ysaguirre, Korth, junior Mason Brown and sophomore Andrew Kelley took first at 44.7 seconds. The 4x200 relay team of Korth, junior Tradyn Randolph, sophomore Remington Burns and senior Aidan Pyper took first at 1:37.9.
Girls team scores: McFarland 55, Big Foot 55, Evansville 28.
Boys team scores: McFarland 70, Evansville 54, Big Foot 22.