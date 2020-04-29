Nora Wroblewski and Cole Willems were named American Legion Award recipients this year by American Legion Post 534 and the staff at Indian Mound Middle School.
These eighth-grade students were chosen for their personal essays indicating how they “live” the six tenets of the American Legion – courage, honor, leadership, patriotism, scholarship and service.
The American Legion has been sponsoring this award for more than 20 years.
