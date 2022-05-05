McFarland boys tennis wins Stoughton Quad; defeated by Watertown Luther Prep

Stellan Kilpatrick won the lone match with a 6-1, 6-4 victory over Jason Horn at No. 3 singles for the Spartans in a 6-1 loss to Watertown Luther Prep on Monday, May 2.
For Luther Prep, Judd Guse won (6-2, 6-4) against David Templeton at No. 1 singles. Noah Koelpin defeated Cash Kujak (6-0, 2-6, 10-8) at No. 2 singles.
Sean Kappl claimed No. 4 singles (7-6 (6), 6-3) against Cristiano Medina. At No. 1 doubles, Johannes Bourman and Matthew Koelpin won (6-3, 6-2) over Elias Pederson and Carter Snyder.
No. 2 doubles was won (6-1, 2-6, 10-3) by Xander Wrobel and Abraham Schlomer against Sean Fernan and Jacob Nix. Abram Steinbrenner and Ned Steinbrenner defeated Noah Blakeslee and Ryan Hudgens (6-1, 6-0) at No. 3 doubles.
Stoughton Quad
At the Stoughton Quad on Friday, April 29, the McFarland tennis team won nine matches to win the quad.
David Templeton lost two matches at No. 1 singles, losing (6-0, 6-2) to Hayden Schreier of Stoughton and falling (6-1, 6-2) to Owen Horton of DeForest.
Cash Kujak went 1-1 in matches at No. 2 singles, losing (6-3, 3-6, 10-3) to Nathan Eppler of Stoughton, but defeating (6-4, 6-4) Emmett Benck of Portage.
Stellan Kilpatrick defeated (6-3, 6-2) Isaac Ringen of Stoughton at No. 3 singles, but lost (6-2, 4-6, 10-5) to Phillip McCloskey of DeForest.
Cristiano Medina beat (6-1, 6-0) Nicolar Rivera of Stoughton at No. 4 singles.
At No. 1 doubles, Carter Snyder and Elias Pederson defeated (6-1, 6-0) Kyle Day and Evan Loftus of Stoughton. Snyder and Pederson also bested Ethan Macomber and Andrew LaCrosse of Portage (6-2, 6-1).
Sean Fernan and Jacob Nix won (6-1, 7-5) at No. 2 doubles over Finnigan Novak and Joshua Phillips of Stoughton. Nix and Fernan overtook (1-6, 6-0, 10-3) Oliver Anderson and Braden Kaste of DeForest.
Noah Blakeslee and Ryan Hudgens won (6-3, 6-4) against Collin Williamson and Brandon Vaage of Stoughton at No. 3 doubles. Hudgens and Blakeslee then defeated Kallo Wahmhoff and Michael Martinelli of DeForest (6-2, 6-3).
Team scores: McFarland 9, DeForest 8, Portage 6, Stoughton 4.