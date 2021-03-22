Monona Public Library (copy)
File photo

E.D. Locke Public Library recurring programs

To register for the E.D. Locke Public Library events listed below, or to see other events coming up in the future, visit https://www.mcfarlandlibrary.org/calendar/month/2021-04

Monday Virtual Storytime: Every Monday through April 26, from 9:30 to 10 a.m. on Facebook Live.

Makers Meetup: The second Monday of each month through December at 6 p.m.

Zumba Kids Jr./Zumba Kids: Every Monday through April 26, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. (not taking place on March 29).

Online Baby Bounce: Every Tuesday through April 27 from 9:30 to 10 a.m.

Teen Snack & Chat: Every Tuesday through April 27 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., for teens in grades six to 12.

Zumba for Adults: Third Tuesday of each month, 6:30 p.m.

Zumbini Session 3: Every Wednesday through May 19 on Zoom, beginning at 9 a.m.

Teen Crafternoon: Every Wednesday through April 28 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Online PJ Storytime: Every Wednesday through April 28 from 6:30 to 7 p.m. on Facebook live.

Teen Hangout: Every Thursday through April 29, from 5 to 6 p.m. on Zoom, for teens in grades six to 12.

Saturday Virtual Storytime: Repeats every Saturday through Saturday, April 24, from 9:30 to 10 a.m.

Planting for Wildlife: Wednesday, April 7 at 2 p.m.

Night Moves: Owls: Thursday, April 8 at 2 p.m.

Time Warp Trio Book Club: Tuesday, April 13 at 3:30 p.m.

Book Explorers Book Club: Tuesday, April 27 from 4 to 5 p.m.

Monona Public Library

For more information about events at the Monona Public Library or to sign up for events, visit https://mymonona.evanced.info/signup

Online Storytime with Angelika: Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. through May 13 on Monona Public Library's Facebook page. (no event on April 6)

Take & Make Craft Kits for Kids: Every other Friday at 9 a.m., in April, takes place on April 9 and 23.

Origami Series: Monday, March 29 through Thursday, April 1, 10 to 11 a.m.

Let's explore fishing: Monday, April 5 from 5:45 to 6:30 p.m.

Author visit, a Book Calls: "Talk about the Monster" with Mistofer Christopher: Tuesday, April 6 from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m.

Creative Quarantine with Jen Falkowski: Thursday, April 8 from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Virtual Roblox Club, Ages 8-17: Saturday, April 10 from 1 to 3 p.m.

Basic Dog Tricks with Copper Ridge Dog Training: Monday, April 12 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Friday Morning Book Club: Friday, April 16 at 10 a.m.

S.T.E.A.M. Saturday, Grades K-5: Saturday, April 17 from 10:30 to 11 a.m.

Read with me: a reading to a dog program for ages 5-10, independent readers: Monday, April 19, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Virtual Minecraft Club for ages eight to 17: Monday, April 24 from 1 to 3 p.m.

Virtual Makerspace: Bubble Tea Kits for ages eight to 17: Tuesday, April 27 from 1 to 2 p.m.

Seasonal Chefs Online: Tuesday, April 27, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

