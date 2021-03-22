E.D. Locke Public Library recurring programs
To register for the E.D. Locke Public Library events listed below, or to see other events coming up in the future, visit https://www.mcfarlandlibrary.org/calendar/month/2021-04
Monday Virtual Storytime: Every Monday through April 26, from 9:30 to 10 a.m. on Facebook Live.
Makers Meetup: The second Monday of each month through December at 6 p.m.
Zumba Kids Jr./Zumba Kids: Every Monday through April 26, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. (not taking place on March 29).
Online Baby Bounce: Every Tuesday through April 27 from 9:30 to 10 a.m.
Teen Snack & Chat: Every Tuesday through April 27 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., for teens in grades six to 12.
Zumba for Adults: Third Tuesday of each month, 6:30 p.m.
Zumbini Session 3: Every Wednesday through May 19 on Zoom, beginning at 9 a.m.
Teen Crafternoon: Every Wednesday through April 28 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Online PJ Storytime: Every Wednesday through April 28 from 6:30 to 7 p.m. on Facebook live.
Teen Hangout: Every Thursday through April 29, from 5 to 6 p.m. on Zoom, for teens in grades six to 12.
Saturday Virtual Storytime: Repeats every Saturday through Saturday, April 24, from 9:30 to 10 a.m.
Planting for Wildlife: Wednesday, April 7 at 2 p.m.
Night Moves: Owls: Thursday, April 8 at 2 p.m.
Time Warp Trio Book Club: Tuesday, April 13 at 3:30 p.m.
Book Explorers Book Club: Tuesday, April 27 from 4 to 5 p.m.
Monona Public Library
For more information about events at the Monona Public Library or to sign up for events, visit https://mymonona.evanced.info/signup
Online Storytime with Angelika: Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. through May 13 on Monona Public Library's Facebook page. (no event on April 6)
Take & Make Craft Kits for Kids: Every other Friday at 9 a.m., in April, takes place on April 9 and 23.
Origami Series: Monday, March 29 through Thursday, April 1, 10 to 11 a.m.
Let's explore fishing: Monday, April 5 from 5:45 to 6:30 p.m.
Author visit, a Book Calls: "Talk about the Monster" with Mistofer Christopher: Tuesday, April 6 from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m.
Creative Quarantine with Jen Falkowski: Thursday, April 8 from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Virtual Roblox Club, Ages 8-17: Saturday, April 10 from 1 to 3 p.m.
Basic Dog Tricks with Copper Ridge Dog Training: Monday, April 12 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Friday Morning Book Club: Friday, April 16 at 10 a.m.
S.T.E.A.M. Saturday, Grades K-5: Saturday, April 17 from 10:30 to 11 a.m.
Read with me: a reading to a dog program for ages 5-10, independent readers: Monday, April 19, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Virtual Minecraft Club for ages eight to 17: Monday, April 24 from 1 to 3 p.m.
Virtual Makerspace: Bubble Tea Kits for ages eight to 17: Tuesday, April 27 from 1 to 2 p.m.
Seasonal Chefs Online: Tuesday, April 27, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
