McFarland High School seniors will participate in a virtual graduation tribute on Sunday, June 7, with hopes of also being in attendance for an in-person diploma ceremony Saturday, July 25.
Superintendent Andrew Briddell said the graduation activities have been reviewed by Public Health Madison & Dane County (PHMDC), the McFarland School Board and the district’s legal counsel.
“(The) ceremony on July 25 (is) contingent upon PHMDC guidelines that are in place on July 18, our go/no-go decision date,” he said.
He said MHS seniors and families impressed upon the district how much they wanted to try to incorporate an in-person ceremony of some kind this summer, if at all possible.
“They understand that the in-person event is tentative and may not be possible depending on the public health conditions at that time,” Briddell said. “From the beginning of our planning, we have made a concerted effort to engage our students and families in this process.”
MHS associate principal Anne Nichols has taken the lead on the planning work with support from MHS principal Jeff Finstad and Briddell.
“Anne assembled a fantastic team of colleagues, students and families to take on the unique challenges of our 2020 commencement ceremonies, and she's done a marvelous job,” Briddell said.
