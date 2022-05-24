Brynne Bieri pitches a no-hitter and hits two home runs, Maddy Fortune hits a home run as McFarland softball advances with win over Big Foot

Have yourself a day Brynne Bieri.
The junior pitcher threw a no-hitter as the McFarland softball team advanced into the next round of regionals with a 10-0 win over Big Foot on Tuesday, May 24.
Bieri pitched six innings, allowing one walk, while recording 14 strikeouts. At the plate, Bieri hit two homers to finish with five RBIs.
Bieri hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the first inning, scoring freshman Avery Feek and junior Bailee Judd. In the third, senior Maddy Fortune hit a solo homer to give McFarland a 4-0 lead.
In a four-run fourth, Feek hit a sacrifice fly to score senior freshman Riley Bercier, Judd hit an RBI single to score senior Alexis Rose-Fischer and Bieri hit a two-run homer which scored Judd.
An error in the sixth by Big Foot scored Fischer and Bercier to give McFarland the 10-0 victory. McFarland (15-9) advances to face Turner on Thursday.
McFarland 10, Big Foot 0
Big Foot 0 0 0 0 0 0 X — 0 0 4
McFarland 3 0 1 4 0 2 X — 10 10 1
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — M: Bieri (W; 6-0-0-0-14-1); BF: Kynell (L; 5-9-8-5-1-2), Bauman (0.1-1-2-0-0-0).
Leading hitters — M: Bieri 2 HR, Fortune 2x3 (HR), Fischer 2x4, Bercier 2x3, Ba. Judd 1x3.
