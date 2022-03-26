Testing, vaccination clinic to end April 3 at Alliant Center

Starting on April 3, testing and vaccination clinics at the Arena at the Alliant Energy Center will close, but there will still be plenty of ways to receive COVID-19 vaccines and tests in Dane County.
“Cases, hospitalizations, and deaths have dropped dramatically since the Omicron surge in January as has demand for testing and vaccination. As we have done throughout the COVID pandemic, we are simply adjusting our response to meet the current needs of our community,” said Janel Heinrich, Director of Public Health Madison & Dane County.
Since May 2020, more than 450,000 tests and more than 111,000 vaccines have been given at the Alliant Energy Center. An effort made possible thanks to the support of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Wisconsin National Guard, FEMA, Alliant Energy Center staff, various city and county departments, Accelerated Clinical Laboratories, and AMI Expeditionary Healthcare.
“It has been an honor to see this incredible team effort unfold and I want to thank each one of our partners at the county, state, and federal level. Their efforts over the past two years helped provide life-saving services to our community,” said Heinrich.
Public Health will continue to provide testing and vaccination services at the South Madison clinic at 2230 S. Park Street, and East Washington clinic at 2705 E. Washington Ave.
“We have built a testing network throughout Dane County by training pharmacy partners to administer tests at their locations. We now have a team of 39 trusted testing partners in addition to national testing partners. We encourage folks to use one of those options if they need a test,” said Ken Van Horn, testing director, Public Health Madison & Dane County.
Residential households in the U.S. can order two sets of four free at-home tests from USPS.com. If you or your child has a positive at-home test, you can report your result to help Public Health better understand the level of COVID in our community.
Weekly mobile vaccination clinics will also continue. First and second doses, boosters, and additional doses are available for free. Several locations that are now offering appointments:
- DeForest Public Library, 203 Library Street, DeForest — Wednesdays, 12:30-5 p.m.
- Sun Prairie Public Library, 1350 Linnerud Drive, Sun Prairie — Fridays, 3-5:30 p.m.
- Madison Public Library (Lakeview), 2845 N. Sherman Ave., Madison — Thursdays, 12-2:30 p.m.
- Madison Public Library (Goodman South Madison), 2222 S. Park St., Madison — Wednesdays, 12:30-3:30 p.m.
For more information about COVID-19 in Dane County visit publichealthmdc.com/coronavirus.