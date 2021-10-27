McFarland girls swim fourth at Shorewood

Competing against 14 schools, the McFarland girls swim team made a strong showing with a fourth-place finish at the Shorewood Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 16.
The 200-yard medley team of senior Mara Freeman, senior Laura Billman, senior Emily Schoenbrodt and senior Adriana Nickels finished third with a time of one minute and 52.70 seconds. In the 200-yard freestyle, junior Sofia Alf (2:06.80) finished eighth and senior Hadley Johnson (2:07.55) finished in 10th place. In the 200-yard individual medley, Nickels (2:23.25) scored 12th overall.
In the 50-yard freestyle, Schoenbrodt scored fifth with a time of 25.31 seconds. Schoenbrodt (1:00.75) scored second in the 100-yard butterfly, just missing out on Amie Barrow’s time of 1:00.32) of Shorewood.
Freeman took fourth in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 55.18 and finished second (58.34) in the 100-yard backstroke with Nickels (1:03.57) in seventh and sophomore Caroline Green (1:05.01) in ninth.
In the 500-yard freestyle, Alf clocked a time of 5:45.36, scoring a 14th-place finish with Johnson (5:48.92) right behind in 15th place.
The 200-yard freestyle team of Green, sophomore Ellie Kunze, Johnson and Alf finished in eighth with a time of 1:49.96. Billman (1:16.09) and Kunze (1:17.90) finished 14th and 15th in the 100-yard breaststroke.
The 400-yard freestyle team of Schoenbrodt, Alf, Nickels and Freeman swam to a fourth-place finish with a time of 3:51.43.
Team scores: Edgewood 396, Baraboo 235, Greendale 234, McFarland 205, Shorewood 202, Whitnall 173, Whitefish Bay 159, Door County United 150, Kohler Lutheran Falls 150, New Berlin Eisenhower 146, Grafton 136, Plymouth 45, Berlin Green Lake 42, Brown Deer University School 22.