McFarland students will be back in physical schools four days a week after a long-awaited vote from the school board this month.
The April 12 transition will mark the beginning of phase four of the district’s COVID-19 reopening plan.
Phases one and two allowed only staff members in school buildings and fully virtual learning for students, while phase three was a blended model with 50% of learning done at home and 50% done in the classroom.
Here’s what the move into phase four of reopening will mean for each grade level:
-Conrad Elvehjem Primary School will transition to full day in-person instruction four days per week.
-Waubesa Intermediate School will transition to full day in-person instruction four days per week with the virtual homeroom option.
-Indian Mound Middle School will transition to full day in-person instruction four days per week with the concurrent virtual option.
-McFarland High School will transition to in-person attendance four days per week on the 9 a.m. to 12:36 p.m. schedule, with afternoon in-person office hours and the concurrent virtual option.
‘Concurrent virtual model’ refers to students who choose to remain learning remotely from home in lieu of returning to school under the current landscape of COVID-19.
The board met for nearly six hours Monday night prior to coming to its decision, hearing testimony from district parents, teachers, and a medical advisor.
McFarland Federation of Teachers (MFT) President Jerry Herbst said an MFT survey sent out just prior to the board’s decision showed 74% of teachers uncomfortable with moving into phase four of reopening.
In the public comment section of the meeting, Indian Mound Middle School Art Teacher Sandy Schoen addressed the board.
“Do I want to have all of my students in the art room? Yes… but I don’t necessarily think it’s in the best interest for McFarland,” Schoen said. “I really feel that the hybrid model is the sweet spot, for those who can come to school we have them there and we can give them extra support, and for those who can’t we can still get to them and make those connections. Why would we take this risk? We are almost to the finish line.”
She expressed doubts that proper social distancing would be enforceable among middle school aged students for long periods of time, though district medical advisor Dr. Thomas Murwin said he believes the plan for phase four is medically safe.
“The science is very clear that… kids are safe in school. If we follow the mitigation that needs to be followed, we can get our kids back in schools safely for the kids, and safely for the teachers,” Murwin said. “I think the kids have been suffering without a unified voice. Back in school as much as possible, as soon as possible, is going to be what’s best for the kids, if you follow the science.”
Samantha Zeilenga, a parent in the district, addressed board members to take up concerns on the board's communication to and with the district community regarding reopening.
Zeilenga said she was informed that teachers were relaying misinformation to students on reopening, telling them days before the board’s vote that the transition to phase four was a done deal, despite the board not making that decision yet.
“I don’t really blame the teachers… I blame the communication they had been receiving. What this seems like to me is what I’ve been observing all year long, that the administration makes a plan, and it’s just assumed that the board is going to approve it,” Zeilenga said in her address to the board. “A lot of this community and a lot of the teachers have lost trust in the board and the administration, and they have a lot of work to do to gain that trust back.”
After the April 12 transition to phase four, students will have roughly 30 days of school left before summer break.
