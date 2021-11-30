Offers go here

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
hot
MCFARLAND BOYS SWIM

McFarland boys swim wins Badger-West relays

  • 1 min to read

The McFarland boys swim team got off to a strong season with a first-place finish at the Badger-West Conference relay held at McFarland High School on Tuesday, Nov. 23.

Lyon Hall, Luke Morrison, Spencer Phillips and Shane TeBeest breezed past the competition, winning the 800-yard freestyle relay with a time of seven minutes and 59.71 seconds.

In the 400-yard medley relay, Elias Landolt, Patrick Zabawa-Lodholz, Jack O’Connor and Morrison took first with a time of 4:13.60. Gavinn Vega, Alex Voss, Leo Freedman, and Zabawa-Lodholz (50.08) edged out Sauk Prairie (50.93) for first place in the 100-yard freestyle.

O’Connor, Morrison, Hall and Zabawa-Lodholz finished second in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1:49.33.

The 3x100 butterfly relay team of TeBeest, Hall and Nathan Dant won the event with a time of 3:01.99. The 3x100 backstroke relay team of Morrison, TeBeest and Hall swam to a first-place time of 2:48.00.

In the 200-yard freestyle relay event for freshmen and sophomores, McFarland placed third with Quintin Spatola, Alex Voss, Ben Miles and Nathan Acton finishing with a time of 1:52.91. Isaac Levin, Quinn Phillips, Nathan Dant and Elijah Templeton took fifth (1:48.94) in the junior/senior 3x66 relay event.

Landolt, Aaron Thompson and Levin finished fourth (3:52.64) in the 300-yard backstroke relay. Spencer Phillips, Templeton, Levin and Landolt took third (3:57.34) in the 400-yard freestyle relay.

Team scores: McFarland 114, Edgewood 100, Oregon 84, Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights 80, Baraboo 60.

Tags

Recommended for you