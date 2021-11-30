McFarland boys swim wins Badger-West relays

The McFarland boys swim team got off to a strong season with a first-place finish at the Badger-West Conference relay held at McFarland High School on Tuesday, Nov. 23.
Lyon Hall, Luke Morrison, Spencer Phillips and Shane TeBeest breezed past the competition, winning the 800-yard freestyle relay with a time of seven minutes and 59.71 seconds.
In the 400-yard medley relay, Elias Landolt, Patrick Zabawa-Lodholz, Jack O’Connor and Morrison took first with a time of 4:13.60. Gavinn Vega, Alex Voss, Leo Freedman, and Zabawa-Lodholz (50.08) edged out Sauk Prairie (50.93) for first place in the 100-yard freestyle.
O’Connor, Morrison, Hall and Zabawa-Lodholz finished second in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1:49.33.
The 3x100 butterfly relay team of TeBeest, Hall and Nathan Dant won the event with a time of 3:01.99. The 3x100 backstroke relay team of Morrison, TeBeest and Hall swam to a first-place time of 2:48.00.
In the 200-yard freestyle relay event for freshmen and sophomores, McFarland placed third with Quintin Spatola, Alex Voss, Ben Miles and Nathan Acton finishing with a time of 1:52.91. Isaac Levin, Quinn Phillips, Nathan Dant and Elijah Templeton took fifth (1:48.94) in the junior/senior 3x66 relay event.
Landolt, Aaron Thompson and Levin finished fourth (3:52.64) in the 300-yard backstroke relay. Spencer Phillips, Templeton, Levin and Landolt took third (3:57.34) in the 400-yard freestyle relay.