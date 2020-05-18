McFarland High School senior Max Hanson will continue to play basketball in college for Lakeland University in Plymouth.
The 6-foot-7 center recently signed a letter of intent to play for the Huskies, which finished the 2019-20 season with a record of 13-13 and 11-9 in the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference. Lakeland will graduate four seniors from last season’s team.
Head coach Sam Schroeder will be entering his fourth year as head coach
In his final varsity year with the Spartans, Hanson averaged 8.4 points per game including a season-high 20 points in a 69-67 loss to Big Foot last February. He also hit four 3-point shots in a 78-71 win over Whitewater in December.
Hanson scored in double figures nine times as McFarland finished 12-12 overall and 9-9 in the Rock Valley Conference. He also participated on the Spartans boys track and field team in the high jump where he recorded a personal best 5 feet 4 inches in 2019.
Hanson was also a runner in several individual and relay races.
