This spring, four candidates are seeking election to the McFarland Village Board, which has three open seats.
Incumbents Clair Utter and Stephanie Brassington did not provide responses to the McFarland Thistle for this Q&A.
The 2021 election will take place April 6. Terms are for two years.
Tell us about your work/educational history.
Nelson: After growing up and graduating from high school in Galesburg, Illinois, I earned a BA in American Studies from Grinnell College in Iowa and a Masters in American Civilization from the University of Pennsylvania. I spent the ten years after that in Washington, DC working in various ways as a sort of information manager/problem solver during the shift from paper to digital, first at Georgetown University's career center then at the International Life Sciences Institute. After moving back to the midwest in 2003, I earned a Masters degree in Library and Information Science from the University of Illinois and then came to work as a librarian at UW-Madison.
I've been a public service/reference librarian at College Library (Helen C. White), the head of course reserves (getting students access to course materials and textbooks), and am now the library system's Director of Scholarly Communication. In my current role, I lead the libraries in providing copyright, publishing, and related information and support for the campus community. One of my main jobs (and passions) is to promote projects and systems that make it easier for more people to access more of the information produced by the university.
St. Clair: I graduated from University of Wisconsin with a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology and I also hold my Masters in Business Administration from the University of Phoenix. I have 15 years of advancing leadership experience primarily in retail and finance. I have had the opportunity to lead many diverse teams and excel in both individual employee development and team advancement. Currently, I am working as a Bank Manager at a large firm in downtown Madison.
Tell us about your current and past history as a public official, if applicable.
Nelson: I've never before held elected office. I'm currently the Vice Chair of the Village's recently created Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Subcommittee. A related experience I would expect to draw on in this role was time I spent as a Trustee for the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Naperville, Illinois while earning my library degree.
St. Clair: While I haven’t held any elected roles in local government, I helped form Neighborhood Associations in both Madison and McFarland, and am currently the President of the Prairie Ridge Neighborhood Association here in McFarland. I also serve on both the Personnel and Finance Committees for the Village of McFarland. I have worked closely with Village/City staff in both municipalities. During my time in the Village of McFarland, I have done extensive research on both the Village Comprehensive Plan and Ordinance Code, including attending seminars on Plan Commission and Zoning Commission duties at University of Wisconsin – Steven’s Point designed for elected officials.
What are your goals for McFarland?
Nelson: My primary goals are: 1) for McFarland to be a model of welcoming and support for people of all backgrounds and 2) for the Village government to make it easy and commonplace for all residents to contribute to decision-making.
I came to the decision to run for Trustee based on my experiences since participating in the June 3 rally for racial justice at Larson Park in the Village. Inspired by other Village residents, including many too young to vote, I joined what became the McFarland Equity Project and advocated with hundreds of others for the Village and the School District to address long-standing issues stemming from historic and structural racism. Both the Village and School District have made great strides in this area, and I believe McFarland is poised to become well-known for prioritizing diversity, equity, and justice and for being a welcoming and inclusive community.
Secondly, in my efforts to encourage McFarland to address diversity and equity issues, I realized how disconnected I was from my Village government. I also came to realize that I shouldn't feel that way. Despite living in the Village for over 15 years, understanding the importance of local government, and having skills and experiences that would make it relatively easy to participate, I had no idea how to do that. For a busy parent working outside of the Village, it's been easier to pay little attention and trust the functioning of our Village to others. I believe that doesn't have to be the case, and I want to find opportunities for all our residents to see how they can easily contribute to Village governance. I expect that will involve prioritizing outreach and communication so that residents know what's happening in the Village and adjusting processes and bureaucracy to make it easier for people to have their voices heard.
St. Clair: I have three primary objectives: 1) a thoughtful and planned approach to the growth of the Village to the East Side; 2) significant improvements to two-way communication between the Village and its residents; 3) a focus on diversity and inclusion from the top of the Village down through the staff and committee levels.
What do you think makes you a good candidate?
Nelson: There are two main reasons I am a good candidate for Village Trustee. First, my skills and experiences equip me to effectively navigate the Village government processes and systems for getting things done. My role at the university is all about meetings, committee work, and persuading decision makers to take positive actions. Succeeding at the university requires an understanding of the needs of multiple stakeholders and ability to work toward shared goals. I believe those same skills will make me an effective Trustee. Second, I am entirely motivated to run for this position in order to make the Village a better place for all of us and for the people who'll choose to move here in the future. While I'm on the Board, I'll be recruiting more residents to get involved in Village government and see themselves as part of it and if, in two years, one of those residents is interested in being on the Board and I think they can move the Village forward better than I can, I will happily vote for them.
St. Clair: I feel both my leadership experience and education will help me to take an objective approach and truly focus on seeking input and feedback from residents as we continue to look to move the Village forward. As an active resident in our community who has firsthand experience working across multiple committees, I can help improve communication and create a more collaborative and collegial environment between the Village and our residents.
If you could make one change in McFarland right now, what would it be?
Nelson: I would have all Village residents understand how much power and influence they can have over what our Village does. Outside of some basic state and federal government requirements, we all get to decide what kind of Village we want. If we see something in our Village that could be better, we can take steps to make it better! That goes for students at Conrad Elvehjem, recent transplants from another state, and people whose families have lived here for generations.
St. Clair: I feel I can make an impact in how the Village advances projects through the planning process to completion. Residents should not only be proud of the ongoing development, but also feel like they have had the ability to contribute to idea’s inception to its fruition. As a resident, I’ve had the opportunity to influence some positive change when working with our Village Administrator, Matt Scheunke, and Community and Economic Development Director, Andrew Bremer, but the work in this area is far from finished.
