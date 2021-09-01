You are the owner of this article.
MCFARLAND GIRLS SWIM

McFarland takes second in DeForest Swim Invite

  • 1 min to read

The Spartans earned a second place finish at the DeForest Invitational on Saturday, Aug. 21.

Emily Schoenbrodt won the 100-yard butterfly with a time of one minute and 00.58 seconds. Mara Freeman won the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 54.61. In the 100-yard backstroke, Freeman also claimed victory with a time of 58.67.

Adriana Nickels finished in second place in the 50-yard freestyle at 25.85. And in the 100-yard breaststroke, Laura Billman claimed third with a time of 1:14.39.

The team of Freeman, Laura Billman, Schoenbrodt and Nickels finished with a second-place time of 1:52.54 seconds in the 200-yard medley relay.

In the 200-yard freestyle, Sophia Alf scored fourth with a time of 2:09.15. In the 200-individual medley, Schoenbrodt’s time of 2:18.63 claimed a second-place finish.

In the 200-yard freestyle relay, the team of Alf, Johnson, Brooklyn Ray and Natalie Schwaab swam to a fifth-place finish with a time of 1:48.76.

The team of Nickels, Schoenbrodt, Alf and Freeman scored in second place in the 400-yard relay with a time of 3:48.52.

Hadley Johnson raced to a fourth-place finish in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:54.76.

Team scores: Sun Prairie 82, McFarland 65, DeForest 52, Sauk Prairie 48, Oregon 47, Elkhorn 14.

