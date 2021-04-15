The McFarland volleyball team is on to state after a pair of wins at the Division 1 sectional in Kettle Moraine on Tuesday.
McFarland defeated Mount Horeb in four sets (25-19, 23-25, 25-18, 25-14) to reach the sectional final, where the Spartans took care of business against Edgerton (25-16, 25-19, 25-14).
Over the course of the two matches, Avery Pennekamp led McFarland with 28 kills. She had 23 digs on the day and four aces.
Hannah Rounds had 16 kills against Mount Horeb and Katie Hildebrandt had 12 against Edgerton.
Maddy Fortune provided a total of 78 assists over two matches, along with three aces and 12 digs, all against Mount Horeb.
Gwen Crull had a total of eight blocks on the day. Alyssa Davis added three aces in the Mount Horeb match.
With Tuesday's wins, the Spartans will take on top-seeded Appleton North in Kettle Moraine at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
McFarland is the fourth seed in Division 1. Manitowoc Lincoln (#2) and Sun Prairie (#3) are the other two teams competing in Division 1. If the Spartans win, they will head to Kaukauna on Saturday for the state final.
Appleton North is as good a team as any in the state. The Lightning have lost just one set all year, back on March 11. Since then, it's been eight straight 3-0 wins, including a 3-0 win over fellow state qualifiers Sun Prairie on March 11, a match that Appleton won 25-10, 25-16, 25-16.
