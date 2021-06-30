Monona Grove, McFarland compete at state track and field championship

Athletes from McFarland High School and Monona Grove High School competed in the WIAA Track and Field State Championships in La Crosse last weekend. Division 2 teams competed on Friday, June 25, with Division 1 competing on Saturday, June 26.
In Division 2, McFarland freshman Andrew Kelly finished in eighth place in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.23 seconds. Luke Vance of G-E-T won the event with a time of 10.93.
McFarland senior Samatha Pili finished in sixth place in the pole vault with a height of 10 feet. Annie Murphy of Big Foot took first place with a height of 12 feet.
In Division 1, Monona Grove sophomore Brady Voss finished in 18th with a time of 52.92 in the 400-meter dash. Zachary Zenner of Oconomowoc won the event with a time of 48.88.
In the pole vault, senior Evan Klinkner of Monona Grove finished in 11th place with a height of 13 feet. Monona Grove senior Quentin Simmons also competed, but failed to record a height. The Division 2 boys pole vault champion was Evan Bartelsen of Arrowhead, who recorded a height of 15 feet and six inches.
Senior Zoe Jenks-Recker reacts to clearing the bar in the pole vault. Jenks-Recker finished the event in fourth place with a height of 12 feet.
For the girls, Monona Grove senior Zoe Jenks-Recker finished in fourth place in the pole vault with a height of 12 feet. Arrowhead’s Julia Moore won the event with a height of 12 feet and eight inches.
Senior Peighton Nelson of Monona Grove finished in 21st in the 800-meter with a time of two minutes and 26.30 seconds. Lydia Malecek of Onalaska took first with a time of 2:11.36.
Sophomore Madeline Hogan of Monona Grove finished in fourth place with a time of 15.14 in the 100-meter hurdles. Fond du Lac’s Sydney Arndt took first with a blistering time of 14.48.
Hogan competed in the 400-meter, placing in seventh with a time of 1:00.58. Chippewa Falls’ Brooklyn Sandvig’s time of 58.57 beat out the competition.
Hogan also competed in the 200 meter-dash, finishing in eighth place with a time of 26.74. Jetta Mays of Wauwatosa East ran to a first-place finish with a time of 24.59.
The Division 2 girls title went to Freedom, and D.C. Everest won the Division 1 girls event. For the boys, Division 2 was won by Lodi and Arrowhead won the Division 1 title.