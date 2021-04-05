McFarland's volleyball team beat Manitowoc Lincoln 28-26, 25-17 and lost to Fond du Lac 25-18, 25-16 at the Fond du Lac triangular on Thursday.
The Spartans (8-2) knocked Manitowoc (8-1) from the ranks of the unbeaten behind seven kills from junior outside hitter Avery Pennekamp. Junior setter Maddy Fortune registered 15 assists, sophomore middle hitter Gwen Crull had five blocks and senior defensive specialist Alyssa Davis posted eight digs and two aces. Hannah Rounds, a junior outside hitter, also served two aces.
Against Fond du Lac (8-2), Crull had a team-best seven kills while Pennekamp totaled six kills and an ace. Fortune produced 18 assists, seven digs and one ace. Crull also had two blocks and an ace. Davis dug out eight shots to lead the Spartans.
McFarland's final match of the season is Tuesday against Rock Valley Conference foe Beloit Turner.
