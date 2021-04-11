6th_3rd_Mischnick_Kate.jpg

Kate Mischnick's drawing, which was a third-place entry for this year's Keep Wildlife Wild poster entry put on by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

 Kate Mischnick

A McFarland sixth grader's artwork was selected as one of the top pieces of artwork submitted to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources in its annual "Keep Wildlife Wild" poster contest.

Kate Mishick of McFarland's drawing of a sandhill crane adult and offspring was third place among sixth graders. There are categories for students in fourth, fifth and sixth grades.

According to DNR Wildlife Health Conservation Specialist Amanda Kamps, who is involved in putting on the contest, about 130 poster designs were received.

Other winners include:

Fourth grade winners: First place, Archer Peterson from Brillion, second place, Nayeli Ostrander from Lodi, third place, Hutson Conley from Plover

Fifth grade winners: First place, Mathew Bernier from Beloit, second place, Thea Kammerud from Darlington, third place, Blythe Griggs from Campbellsport

Sixth grade winners: First place, Miriam Borgwardt from Fond du Lac, second place, Wyatt Orth from Medford, third place, Kate Mischick from McFarland

"It was a fun and challenging task to narrow down the winners for each grade," Kamps said. "The level of artistic ability and creativity of the students is incredible..."

The poster contest is put on annually by the DNR to raise awareness for its "Keep Wildlife Wild" campaign, which encourages people to leave baby animals with their mothers.

During the spring and summer, as more people head outside and animals have their offspring, the frequency of human-wildlife encounters increases. Sometimes, well-intentioned people incorrectly assume certain animals are injured or orphaned during these months. The DNR's Keep Wildlife Wild campaign aims to lower the frequency of these incidents with tips for how to tell if animals are orphaned and information about animals' natural behaviors.

For more information about Keep Wildlife Wild and to view all winning entries for this year's poster contest, visit https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/WildlifeHabitat/orphan

