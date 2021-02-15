The McFarland High School boys’ basketball team dialed long distance all evening in its Feb. 10 non-conference game at Cambridge, coming up with a 74-58 victory.
The Spartans hit 10 3-point shots, four by senior Pete Pavelec who scored a team-high 22 points.
Senior Jackson Werwinski also reached double figures with 13 points as the Spartans opened a 34-16 halftime lead on the Blue Jays and stayed in control of the game after that.
Zach Nichols added nine points for the Spartans, and Blake Kes and Aidan Chislom each added seven.
McFarland ended its regular season with a record of 6-4 entering the start of this week’s WIAA Division 2 regional game at Platteville.
Cambridge had a cold shooting night from the outside by hitting only 3 of 20 shots from the arc. They also hit just one of seven from the free throw line.
Oliver Kozler had an impressive night for the Blue Jays, hitting 7 of 11 shots from the field for 14 points and pulling down five rebounds.
Jack Nikolay had 11 points and six rebounds.
The Blue Jays ended their regular season at 8-11 overall and 3-7 in the Capitol South Conference.
Edgewood 54
McFarland 52
Werwinski did most of the scoring for the Spartans with 24 points, but the Crusaders took a two-point win on Feb. 8 at Lakeside Lutheran High School in Lake Mills. Edgewood led 22-19 at the half and the game stayed close in the second half. Dadon Gillen had eight points for McFarland, Garrett Larson scored seven and Kes put in six.
Madison Edgewood had three players in double figures, with Isandro Jiminez and Michael Regnier both scoring 16, and Ben Newton contributing 12.
