Free Bikes 4 Kidz

A happy recipient from Lake View Elementary School shows off her new bike in June 2020.

Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison, a local nonprofit providing bicycles for children, has announced its bike recipient partners for 2022. Each year, the organization gives away approximately 2,000 bikes. In order to distribute bikes efficiently and equitably, the organization relies on distribution partners who identify their bike recipients.

Bikes have a high cost of entry and can prohibit those who are low income from participating, organizers with Free Bikes 4 Kidz say. The group also recognizes that biking has historically excluded diverse populations and they are working to change that by giving bikes to organizations serving diverse communities in southern Wisconsin. To date, 108 organizations have received bikes from Free Bikes 4 Kidz since its inception in 2017.

Recipient Organizations include:

  • Waunakee Neighborhood Center
  • Girl’s Inc.
  • Lussier Heritage Center
  • Tri 4 Schools
  • Verona Area School District
  • Hawthorne Elementary
  • Just Dane
  • Common Threads
  • GiGi’s Playhouse of Madison
  • Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dane County
  • Southwest Madison Action Coalition
  • One City Schools
  • Leopold Community School
  • Emerson Elementary School
  • Wisconsin Youth Company
  • Theresa Terrace Neighborhood Center
  • Elver Park Neighborhood Center
  • Middleton Cross Plains School District
  • Reach Dane
  • Reach Dane Home Based
  • Mendota Elementary
  • Sun Prairie School District
  • The River Food Pantry
  • LEAP Elementary
  • McFarland School District
  • Cesar Chavez Community Center
  • Dr. John Bryant Community Center
  • Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center
  • Humble Park Community Center
  • Tyler Domer Community Center

“We are so grateful to our 30 distribution partners because we could not do this work without them. They find the recipients, measure the kids, and collect numerous data points for us,” Kristie Goforth, executive director said.

“We started out giving bikes away in Madison and our reach has grown organically as organizations in the southern half of the state continue to reach out to us. Our bike community is so large here and they donate their unused bikes to us which we refurbish and keep out of the landfill. There’s a lot of life left in these bikes and our staff and volunteers bring them back to life for their new owners. It’s incredibly fulfilling work,” Goforth said. 

Bike giveaways are beginning now and will continue through the month of May.

