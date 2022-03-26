Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison, a local nonprofit providing bicycles for children, has announced its bike recipient partners for 2022. Each year, the organization gives away approximately 2,000 bikes. In order to distribute bikes efficiently and equitably, the organization relies on distribution partners who identify their bike recipients.
Bikes have a high cost of entry and can prohibit those who are low income from participating, organizers with Free Bikes 4 Kidz say. The group also recognizes that biking has historically excluded diverse populations and they are working to change that by giving bikes to organizations serving diverse communities in southern Wisconsin. To date, 108 organizations have received bikes from Free Bikes 4 Kidz since its inception in 2017.
Recipient Organizations include:
Waunakee Neighborhood Center
Girl’s Inc.
Lussier Heritage Center
Tri 4 Schools
Verona Area School District
Hawthorne Elementary
Just Dane
Common Threads
GiGi’s Playhouse of Madison
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dane County
Southwest Madison Action Coalition
One City Schools
Leopold Community School
Emerson Elementary School
Wisconsin Youth Company
Theresa Terrace Neighborhood Center
Elver Park Neighborhood Center
Middleton Cross Plains School District
Reach Dane
Reach Dane Home Based
Mendota Elementary
Sun Prairie School District
The River Food Pantry
LEAP Elementary
McFarland School District
Cesar Chavez Community Center
Dr. John Bryant Community Center
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center
Humble Park Community Center
Tyler Domer Community Center
“We are so grateful to our 30 distribution partners because we could not do this work without them. They find the recipients, measure the kids, and collect numerous data points for us,” Kristie Goforth, executive director said.
“We started out giving bikes away in Madison and our reach has grown organically as organizations in the southern half of the state continue to reach out to us. Our bike community is so large here and they donate their unused bikes to us which we refurbish and keep out of the landfill. There’s a lot of life left in these bikes and our staff and volunteers bring them back to life for their new owners. It’s incredibly fulfilling work,” Goforth said.
Bike giveaways are beginning now and will continue through the month of May.