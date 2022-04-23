Letter to the editor: Redistricting

Recently the U.S. Supreme Court threw another wrench in fair maps redistricting in Wisconsin and struck another blow for gerrymandering in our state.
The Wisconsin Supreme Court had already settled the matter. The majority of Wisconsin Supreme Court justices said that the maps should have the “least changes” from the 2011 gerrymandered maps, which heavily favored Republicans. The Court then chose the maps with the least changes—the maps submitted by Gov. Evers, and then reversed their earlier decision and opted for the Republican legislature’s maps
Upset at being beaten at their own game, the Republican leaders in the state legislature appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court on the basis of the Voting Rights Act and the Equal Protection Clause. The U.S. Supreme Court just sent the state legislative maps back to the Wisconsin Supreme Court to take another look. These are complicated issues, which will take time for the lawyers and justices to sort out.
This makes it even more confusing for voters and for officials who administer elections. Clerks need time to update their systems with the new boundaries. Candidates can’t run for office in November without knowing which district they live in. And voters can’t sign nomination papers for those candidates for the same reason. This fiasco has already caused delays in election deadlines—and taxpayers are footing the bill for all of it.
The way to fix this mess, and to keep it out of the courts in the future, is to elect legislators who respect the will of the people. And on the issue of fair maps, the will of the people is really clear: In poll after poll, the vast majority of Wisconsinites favor a transparent, independent, nonpartisan redistricting process.
Voting has never been more important to preserve democracy against the right wing forces that are trying to impose their authoritarian rule.