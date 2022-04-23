 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the editor: Redistricting

Redistricting

Recently the U.S. Supreme Court threw another wrench in fair maps redistricting in Wisconsin and struck another blow for gerrymandering in our state.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court had already settled the matter. The majority of Wisconsin Supreme Court justices said that the maps should have the “least changes” from the 2011 gerrymandered maps, which heavily favored Republicans. The Court then chose the maps with the least changes—the maps submitted by Gov. Evers, and then reversed their earlier decision and opted for the Republican legislature’s maps

Upset at being beaten at their own game, the Republican leaders in the state legislature appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court on the basis of the Voting Rights Act and the Equal Protection Clause. The U.S. Supreme Court just sent the state legislative maps back to the Wisconsin Supreme Court to take another look. These are complicated issues, which will take time for the lawyers and justices to sort out.

This makes it even more confusing for voters and for officials who administer elections. Clerks need time to update their systems with the new boundaries. Candidates can’t run for office in November without knowing which district they live in. And voters can’t sign nomination papers for those candidates for the same reason. This fiasco has already caused delays in election deadlines—and taxpayers are footing the bill for all of it.

The way to fix this mess, and to keep it out of the courts in the future, is to elect legislators who respect the will of the people. And on the issue of fair maps, the will of the people is really clear: In poll after poll, the vast majority of Wisconsinites favor a transparent, independent, nonpartisan redistricting process.

Voting has never been more important to preserve democracy against the right wing forces that are trying to impose their authoritarian rule.

-Rolfe Nervig

McFarland resident

Offers go here

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK