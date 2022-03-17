March 17-25 Senior Meals

Colonial Club
The Colonial Club offers meals at 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday for adults 60 and older. Call 608-837-4611 for reservations or cancellations. Suggested donation is $4 per meal, but pay what you can afford. Transportation is available.
Thursday, March 17
Corned beef
cabbage/carrots
Parsley potatoes
Peaches
Jello
MO: Meatless egg bake
Friday, March 18
Parmesan tilapia
Cheesy potatoes
Green beans
Mandarin oranges
Rye bread
Sherbet
MO: Veggie lasagna
SO: Chef’s salad
Monday, March 21
Swedish meatballs
Mashed potatoes
Mixed veggies
Wheat bread
Pears
Sherbet
MO: veggie burger
Tuesday, March 22
Stuffed green pepper
Mashed potatoes
Wheat bread
Pineapple
Cookie
MO: Rice/beans
Wednesday, March 23
Beef/bean stew
BP Biscuit
Spinach/tomato salad
Banana
Pudding
MO: Mac N Cheese
Thursday, March 24
Lasagna
Green beans
Wheat roll
Fruit medley
Frosted cupcake
MO: Veggie lasagna
Friday, March 25
Boneless chicken cacciatore
Pasta
Garlic bread
Carrots
Applesauce
MO: Cheese sandwich
SO: Chicken salad (no pasta)
McFarland Senior Outreach
Home delivered meals are available to homebound seniors over age 60 Monday-Friday. McFarland Senior Outreach hosts in-person meals for adults 60 and older on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 12 p.m. at the McFarland Municipal Center. Diabetic and no added salt meals can be ordered. Suggested $4 donation per meal. Call 608-838-7117 at least two business days in advance to reserve your meal. Transportation to and from meal site is available upon request.
Thursday, March 17
Corned beef
Carrots/cabbage
Roasted potatoes
Rye bread/butter
Fruit cup
St. Patrick’s Day cookie
MO: Black bean burger
NCS: SF cookie
Friday, March 18
Meatballs in gravy (NAS no gravy)
Mashed potatoes
Mixed greens
WW roll/butter
Mixed fruit
Butterscotch pudding cup
MO: Veggie meatballs
NCS: SF pudding
Monday, March 21
Bone-in garlic parmesan chicken
Stewed tomatoes
Spinach casserole
WW bread/butter
Peaches
Lemon bar
MO: Veggie garlic parmesan chicken
NCS: SF pudding
Tuesday, March 22
Beef stew
Biscuit
Corn
Chunky applesauce
Banana bar
SALAD OPTION: Tuna salad
Order by Monday at 9 a.m. to swap for entree by calling 608-838-7117
MO: Veggie soy stew
NCS: Banana
Wednesday, March 23
Sausage veggie egg bake
Fruit cup
Oven roasted potatoes
Orange juice
Cinnamon raisin bread
MO: veggie egg bake
NCS: n/a
Thursday, March 24
Chicken strips
Honey mustard sauce (NAS honey packet)
Steamed brussel sprouts
Kidney bean salad
WW roll/butter
Mixed fruit
Sugar cookie
MO: Veggie chicken
NCS: SF cookie
Friday, March 25
Pot roast/gravy
WW roll/butter
Garlic herb mashed potatoes
Carrots
Pineapple tidbits
Frosted pumpkin bar
MO: Garden burger
NCS: Peaches