March 17-25 Senior Meals

Colonial Club

The Colonial Club offers meals at 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday for adults 60 and older. Call 608-837-4611 for reservations or cancellations. Suggested donation is $4 per meal, but pay what you can afford. Transportation is available.

Thursday, March 17

Corned beef

cabbage/carrots

Parsley potatoes

Peaches

Jello

MO: Meatless egg bake

Friday, March 18

Parmesan tilapia

Cheesy potatoes

Green beans

Mandarin oranges

Rye bread

Sherbet

MO: Veggie lasagna

SO: Chef’s salad

Monday, March 21

Swedish meatballs

Mashed potatoes

Mixed veggies

Wheat bread

Pears

Sherbet

MO: veggie burger

Tuesday, March 22

Stuffed green pepper

Mashed potatoes

Wheat bread

Pineapple

Cookie

MO: Rice/beans

Wednesday, March 23

Beef/bean stew

BP Biscuit

Spinach/tomato salad

Banana

Pudding

MO: Mac N Cheese

Thursday, March 24

Lasagna

Green beans

Wheat roll

Fruit medley

Frosted cupcake

MO: Veggie lasagna

Friday, March 25

Boneless chicken cacciatore

Pasta

Garlic bread

Carrots

Applesauce

MO: Cheese sandwich

SO: Chicken salad (no pasta)

McFarland Senior Outreach

Home delivered meals are available to homebound seniors over age 60 Monday-Friday. McFarland Senior Outreach hosts in-person meals for adults 60 and older on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 12 p.m. at the McFarland Municipal Center. Diabetic and no added salt meals can be ordered. Suggested $4 donation per meal. Call 608-838-7117 at least two business days in advance to reserve your meal. Transportation to and from meal site is available upon request.

Thursday, March 17

Corned beef

Carrots/cabbage

Roasted potatoes

Rye bread/butter

Fruit cup

St. Patrick’s Day cookie

MO: Black bean burger

NCS: SF cookie

Friday, March 18

Meatballs in gravy (NAS no gravy)

Mashed potatoes

Mixed greens

WW roll/butter

Mixed fruit

Butterscotch pudding cup

MO: Veggie meatballs

NCS: SF pudding

Monday, March 21

Bone-in garlic parmesan chicken

Stewed tomatoes

Spinach casserole

WW bread/butter

Peaches

Lemon bar

MO: Veggie garlic parmesan chicken

NCS: SF pudding

Tuesday, March 22

Beef stew

Biscuit

Corn

Chunky applesauce

Banana bar

SALAD OPTION: Tuna salad

Order by Monday at 9 a.m. to swap for entree by calling 608-838-7117

MO: Veggie soy stew

NCS: Banana

Wednesday, March 23

Sausage veggie egg bake

Fruit cup

Oven roasted potatoes

Orange juice

Cinnamon raisin bread

MO: veggie egg bake

NCS: n/a

Thursday, March 24

Chicken strips

Honey mustard sauce (NAS honey packet)

Steamed brussel sprouts

Kidney bean salad

WW roll/butter

Mixed fruit

Sugar cookie

MO: Veggie chicken

NCS: SF cookie

Friday, March 25

Pot roast/gravy

WW roll/butter

Garlic herb mashed potatoes

Carrots

Pineapple tidbits

Frosted pumpkin bar

MO: Garden burger

NCS: Peaches

