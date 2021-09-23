McFarland's Dog Hut celebrates tenth anniversary

The Dog Hut is celebrating its tenth year in business in McFarland this September.
The Taylors are a family of dog lovers and knew that a business caring for dogs would be a great fit for us. It doesn’t take anyone walking or driving down a village street to see that McFarland is also a Village of Dog Lovers – many who need dog care during the day. We have been fortunate that many of McFarland’s residents and beyond have brought their dog to The Dog Hut for our services . We still have dogs coming to daycare that started when we opened 10 years ago! It’s been such fun watching them grow from puppies to teenagers, adults and now, senior citizens.
Brendan Taylor opened the business with his parents and now his wife, Jamie, works with him as well as a staff of dog lovers, many who started when they were in McFarland Highschool. Vera Hustad, our groomer started with us and is now celebrating her 10 year anniversary at The Dog Hut. Our primary services are daycare, grooming and training. We are looking at providing additional services this fall. The anniversary of the business was Sept. 12.
The Dog Hut has been a member of the McFarland Chamber of Commerce and has participated in “Christmas in Village” every year using this event to raise money for the Dane County Humane Society. In our 10 years, this event has raised close to $10,000 for them. Many of our day care dogs have been adopted from there.