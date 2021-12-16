Residents can now join spring election

Editor's note: A previous version of the story incorrectly stated that Cottage Grove Village Board terms ran for three years. Each seat up for re-election in spring 2022 will have a two-year term. We apologize for the error.
Local residents interested in running for city, village, town or school boards in spring 2022 can now take out nominations papers.
Nomination papers can be picked up from village, town and school district offices and circulated beginning Dec. 1.
Interested residents must collect at least 20 signatures and submit several documents. The documents must be returned by Tuesday, Jan. 4 at 5 p.m.
The deadline for incumbents to file non-candidacy papers, sharing whether they intend to run again for office, is Dec. 24.
The spring 2022 election will be Tuesday, April 5.
Monona City Council
There are three seats up for election on the Monona City Council this spring. Those seats are currently held by alders Molly Grupe, Jennifer Kuhr and Kristie Goforth. All three terms run for two years.
Cottage Grove Village Board
Incumbents Troy Allen, Melissa Ratcliff and Paul VanderVelde are up for reelection this spring on the Cottage Grove Village Board. All three seats on the ballot will be two-year terms.
Cottage Grove Town Board
Two seats are up for election on the Cottage Grove Town Board, currently held by Kristi Williams and Michael DuPlayee. Both of those seats have two-year terms, beginning April 19, 2022.
McFarland Village Board
Three seats will be up for election on the McFarland Village Board, currently held by incumbents Mike Flaherty, Justin Rupert and Ed Wreh. All three seats have two year terms, after Wreh was appointed to a one-year term in 2021 to fill a vacant seat on the board.
McFarland School Board
Two seats on the McFarland School Board, currently held by Arlyn Halvorson and Christine Pribbenow, will be up for election in April. Halvorson will not run again, declaring non-candidacy as of Nov. 18, the McFarland School District website announced.
Monona Grove School Board
There will be two seats up for election on the spring 2022 ballot for the Monona Grove School Board. Those seats are currently held by Susan Manning and Peter Sobol. Both seats will have two year terms.
Dane County Board of Supervisors
The three seats on the Dane County Board of Supervisors representing Cottage Grove, McFarland and Monona are up for election this spring. Those seats are currently held by Sarah Smith representing Monona (District 24), Patrick Miles representing McFarland (District 34) and Melissa Ratcliff representing Cottage Grove (District 36).