The holidays may look a little brighter this year for families in need thanks to the McFarland Food Pantry.
On Saturday, Dec. 5, the pantry will be hosting a holiday food drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Due to rising cases of COVID-19, three of the food pantry’s most popular drop-off sites have been closed down. Currently, the only available drop-off site is at the food pantry itself.
With a decrease in drop-off locations, this month’s food drive is important for patrons of the pantry.
“Having this drive-through food drive provides a way for people to safely drop off donations,” said Sue Steinmetz, co-manager of the McFarland Food Pantry.
The food drive has been made possible through McFarland’s Christmas in the Village celebration, and will be hosted by the McFarland Lions/Lioness Club.
“As the pandemic rages on, more and more people are being served by food pantries and the need for donations grows. You can help by making a food or monetary donation,” the McFarland Lions wrote in a statement.
