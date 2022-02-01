McFarland girls defeats Oregon, loses to Brodhead and Edgerton

McFarland girls basketball picked up a 63-59 non-conference win over the Oregon Panthers on Saturday, Jan. 29.
Sophomore forward Teagan Mallegni recorded 28 points, sophomore forward Ava Dean scored 11 and junior guard Adrienne Kirch added 10 points. Sam Schmitt of Oregon (10-9) scored 15 points.
McFarland is 12-6 on the season.
McFarland 63, Oregon 59
McFarland (tp) — Mallegni 28, Dean 11, A. Kirch 10, Freeman 7, Goecks 6, Testolin 1.
Oregon (tp) — Schmitt 15, Lang 11, Mortenson 9, Carroll 9, Eisele 8, Nyenhuis 5, Nies 2.
Brodhead 64, McFarland 56
The McFarland girls basketball team could not move past Brodhead on Friday, Jan. 28, losing 64-56.
Sophomore forward Teagan Mallegni recorded 24 points, sophomore forward Ava Dean added 14 and junior point guard Adrienne Kirch contributed 10 points.
Seventh-ranked Brodhead (17-2 overall) improved to 13-0 in the Rock Valley Conference aided by 27 points from Abbie Dix. McFarland is in fourth place with a conference record of 8-5.
BRODHEAD 64, MCFARLAND 56
Brodhead 28 36 — 64
McFarland 22 34 — 56
Brodhead (fg ftm tp) — Yates 2-1-5; Steinmann 1-0-3; Oliver 2-5-10; Kail 1-2-5; Kammerer 1-2-4; Moe 2-5-10; Dix 8-11-27. Totals: 17-26-64
McFarland (fg ftm tp) — Kirch 4-0-10; Freeman 1-0-3; Goecks 1-0-2; Feldner 1-0-3; Dean 6-1-14; Mallegni 9-2-24. Totals: 22-3-56.
Three-point goals--Brodhead 4 (Steinmann, Oliver, Moe, Kail), McFarland 9 (Mallegni 4, Kirch 2, Freeman, Feldner, Dean).
Total fouls--Brodhead 12, McFarland 21
Edgerton 73, McFarland 70
The last time the Edgerton Crimson Tide and McFarland Spartans squared in girls basketball, the Spartans won by three points. This time, the Crimson Tide came out with a three-point win, 73-70 over the Spartans on Tuesday, Jan. 25.
Sophomore forward Teagan Mallegni had a game-high 33 points. Junior guard Adrienne Kirch scored a season-high 18 points.
Edgerton (14-2, 9-2) moves into sole possession of second place in the Rock Valley Conference standings. The Crimson Tide were led by Sylvia Fox, who scored 18 points. Shannon Rusch of Edgerton recorded a double-double with 17 points and 16 rebounds.
Edgerton 73, McFarland 70
McFarland 35 35 — 70
Edgerton 33 40 — 73
McFarland (fg, ftm, tp) — Mallegni 10 8 33, A. Kirch 5 5 18, Freeman 4 0 9, Dean 2 0 4, Testolin 1 1 3, Goecks 1 0 3. Totals 23 14 70.
Edgerton (fg, ftm, tp) — Fox 7 4 18, Rusch 8 1 17, Blum 6 2 16, Gunderson 5 4 15, Shaw 1 0 2. Totals 29 11 73.
Three-pointers — McFarland 10 (Mallegni 5, Kirch 3, Freeman, Goecks), Edgerton 4 (Blum 2, Gunderson Scharlau).
Total fouls — McFarland 18, Edgerton 16.