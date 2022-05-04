 Skip to main content
MCFARLAND GIRLS SOCCER

McFarland girls soccer defeats East Troy and Whitewater

Grace Breuchel
Senior Grace Breuchel scored a hat trick in McFarland’s 11-1 win over Whitewater on Monday, May 2.

“I gave Grace more permission and more freedom to get into that attack more and she went with it tonight,” said McFarland head coach TJ DiPrizio.

Breuchel put the Spartans on the board with a shot that clanked off the post and bounced in, giving McFarland the 1-0 lead. Junior Sierra Binger chipped the Whitewater goalkeeper for the second goal.

Senior Elise Gillen scored off a corner kick from Binger, making the score 3-0. A minute later, sophomore Lucia Matenaer scored off a scramble on a corner kick to put McFarland up 4-0. Matenaer then scored on a header off a cross from sophomore Stella Blau.

“We have a lot of girls this year, who are willing to head the ball, which we normally don’t have. You always have a few here and there, but we have a lot of girls that like to attack the ball out of the air, so it’s a nice weapon to have,” said DiPrizio.

Gillen scored another goal, and senior Avery Pennekamp scored, giving McFarland a 7-0 lead at the half.

After Whitewater scored off a free kick, Breuchel then headed a cross in the back of the net from Binger. Pennekamp powered in the Spartans ninth goal, Breuchel scored another and Matenaer assisted sophomore Courtney Davis, who earned the final goal for McFarland.

McFarland is 8-1-1 on the season. The Spartans face Evansville, the Rock Valley Conference standing leader, on Thursday, May 5 for first place.

McFarland 11, Whitewater 1

McFarland 7 4 — 11

Whitewater 0 1 — 1

1st half

M- Grace Breuchel (Avery Pennekamp), 8:00. M- Sierra Binger, 12:00. M- Elise Gillen (Sierra Binger), 21:00. M- Lucia Matenaer, 24:00. M- Lucia Matenaer (Stella Blau), 25:00. M- Elise Gillen (Stella Blau), 26:00. M- Avery Pennekamp, 39:00.

2nd half

W- Mayte Navejas, 53:00. M- Grace Breuchel (Sierra Binger), 55:00. M- Avery Pennekamp, 60:00. M- Grace Breuchel, 64:00. M- Courtney Davis (Lucia Matenaer), 67:00.

McFarland 6, East Troy 0

Senior Avery Pennekamp and sophomore Elise Freeman both scored a pair of goals in a McFarland 6-0 victory over East Troy on Thursday, April 28.

Senior Grace Breuchel and junior Ava Nale also scored for the Spartans. Sophomore Lucia Matenaer, Freeman, Pennekamp and junior Sierra Binger recorded assists.

