McFarland Youth Center receives critical donation

The future is looking optimistic for McFarland middle schoolers.
In an Oct. 21 ceremony, the McFarland Optimist Club made a $3,000 donation to the McFarland Youth Center (MYC).
Tom Mooney, a longtime member of the Optimist Club of McFarland, said the organization made the donation in support of the youth center’s efforts to look after McFarland’s younger generations.
“The Optimist Club knows the value of having a youth center in the community and its impact on kids of middle school age,” Mooney said. “We view it as a top priority to do what we can to actively support kids during this period of their lives outside of the school setting.”
Founded internationally in 1919, the Optimist Club first appeared in the McFarland area 35 years ago.
Mooney said the McFarland branch is home to roughly 35 members who represent area businesses, retirees, school personnel, public safety, and community members. The club’s official mission is “Friend of Youth”.
For youth center personnel, the timing of the donation could not have come at a better time.
At a district school board meeting earlier this month, Shawn Miller, president and treasurer of MYC, reported a deficit of roughly $12,000 in the youth center’s 2021 budget.
Miller said that the youth center had been working with the Village of McFarland on long-term budget solutions earlier in the year, but the process has been put off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In March, MYC closed its doors due to the safer-at-home order issued by Governor Evers.
While youth center staff members were able to quickly put together a set of virtual programming activities, MYC managing director Megan Beckler said engagement levels dropped while in-person services were suspended.
After reopening in August, Beckler said student attendance has gone back up. Yet, while a need for MYC’s services is up, its funding has not followed suit.
“As our attendance has grown over the years, our budget has not fully kept up,” Beckler said.
“This donation will help support our programming efforts. Staff time and programming supplies are the main deliverables to our youth members and we really appreciate that this increased donation will help keep those efforts going for 2021.”
These efforts, McFarland middle schoolers say, are an important part of their everyday life.
“I love the youth center, the activities are so fun and there are adults there I can talk to if I need it,” one McFarland seventh grader said.
Other students said the youth center is especially important to them now, as it is one of the only activities that gets them out of the house since the pandemic set in.
While there’s still a bit to go to close the full budgetary deficit, youth center personnel know the donation is an optimistic step in the right direction.
Students interested in signing up for activities with the youth center can do so through MYC’s website, Facebook, or email. Programming is open to all McFarland sixth, seventh, and eighth graders.
