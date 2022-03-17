Henning is new regional education reporter

Lauren Henning has been hired as a regional schools reporter covering Cambridge, Deerfield, McFarland and Monona Grove schools.
Henning was born and raised in Burlington, Wis., home of all things chocolate and Tony Romo. Growing up, she loved to read, write, and snd time at the barn with any horse she could get her hands on. In high school, she bought her first horse, Fabio, and competed through 4-H before discovering a love for dressage.
After high school, she attended UW-Madison where she earned her bachelor’s degree in journalism and a certificate in studio arts with an emphasis on photography. Henning then moved back to Racine County to work with the county’s daily newspaper, The Journal Times, as an education reporter.
Now, she is looking forward to her new role, in which she’ll work under the joint direction of Karyn Saemann, managing editor of The Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent, and Madeline Westberg, managing editor of the Herald-Independent and McFarland Thistle.
In her not-so-free time, Lauren continues to enjoy being at the barn with her horses (Fabio and Lettie), reading, knitting and crocheting, snuggling her rabbits (Frankie and Pancake) and cat (Julius), and collecting more plants than her partner would like to have in the house.