McFarland softball ready to take the field in upcoming season

Gaining skills from the 2021 season, the McFarland softball team is ready to take on the Rock Valley Conference.
“We have a lot of experience on this team, including many athletes with years and years of experience in travel ball,” said McFarland coach Lea Lackey. “Every athlete on the team will make an impact on who we are as the McFarland Spartans.”
As a young team last spring, many Spartans played their first season of high school softball in 2021, with the 2020 season canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sophomore softball players, for example, missed their freshman season and stepped on the high school field for the first time last year.
McFarland battled to a sixth-place finish in conference in 2021, finishing with an overall record of 7-14.
Returning to the lineup includes all three players who made all-conference last season. Junior Brynne Bieri returns to the mound after being selected to the RVC All-Conference team as a pitcher. Bieri recorded 89 strikeouts over 109 innings pitched last season.
“Brynne has been working on pitching, specifically gaining more skill and confidence in a pitch we will use often in games,” said Lackey.
Senior infielder Hannah Hall, a University of Maine at Presque Isle signee, returns after making all-conference honorable mention. Hall finished the 2021 season with a .338 batting average and hit a grand slam.
“Last year, she played multiple key positions on the field based on the needs of the team. She is aggressive, works hard, will not give up on the hard plays and just loves the game of softball to her core,” said Lackey.
Junior catcher Bailee Judd returns behind the plate after being named as an honorable mention, batting .338 and drove in 14 runs.
“As someone who touches the ball almost every play, she will lead the team more vocally this year, and will ultimately lift up every player on the team,” said Lackey.
Competition in the RVC will be tough this season as Jefferson returns many players from its 2021 state appearance. Brodhead finished second in the RVC last year, and features a lineup with many all-conference players returning.
“Age doesn’t feel like a factor as we work with this group,” said Lackey. “We have dedicated athletes that work hard, lead positively and lift each other up.”
McFarland opens the season at East Troy on Thursday, March 24 at 5 p.m.