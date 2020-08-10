Any college basketball program would consider Katie Hildebrandt to be a welcome addition to their team after the numbers she has put up so far at McFarland.
Entering her senior year, she has 820 career points, 460 rebounds and 157 blocked shots. She also shoots 75% from the free-throw line and 31% from the 3-point line.
Hildebrandt announced last week she will be taking her basketball talents to North Dakota State University after she graduates from high school in 2021.
The Bison finished 11-19 overall and 7-9 in the Summit Conference under head coach Jory Collins. Hildebrandt is excited to play there.
“I really enjoyed the coaching staff and how welcome they made me feel,” Hildebrandt said. “Coach Jory is rebuilding the NDSU women’s basketball program and has exciting plans for the future. I’m honored to be a part of it.”
The 6-foot-2 Hildebrandt averaged 14.6 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game in 2019-20 as the Spartans finished 9-14 overall and 9-9 in the Rock Valley Conference. She scored 17 times in double figures and was selected to the all-conference first team.
Her most gallant effort came in the Feb. 25, 2020, Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) Division 2 regional game when she scored 28 points and pulled down 12 rebounds. But, McFarland suffered a 60-52 defeat at Stoughton.
Hildebrandt said she hopes to hone her skills on the hardwood in her senior season in preparation for the start of her women’s college basketball career.
“With the hope of a senior season, I plan on working on my strength, posting up and lateral movement,” she said. “I can’t wait for this season, because we will have returning talent and incoming players that are ready to play.”
When Hildebrandt joins the Bison in 2021-22, the team will have a Wisconsin feel to it with at least three players who had outstanding high school careers in the state. Among her teammates will be Kylie Strop of River Falls, Kadie Deaton of Wausau and Emily Behnke of Two Rivers.
One of Collins’ assistants at NDSU is Morgan Paige, a former star on the UW women’s basketball team who scored 1,230 career points, which ranks 18th in school history. Paige graduated from UW in 2014 and played professional basketball in Romania before joining the Bison staff in 2016.
Hildebrandt, who plans to study interior design in college, was also named to the All-Rock Valley Conference volleyball team in 2019 after the Spartans advanced to the WIAA Division 2 state championship game in Green Bay. Hildebrandt also plays goalie for the McFarland girls soccer team and was named to the all-conference first team in 2018.
