McFarland police are reminding residents to lock the doors of their homes and vehicles, after four cars were reported stolen in a two-day period last week.
In some cases, the suspects entered the home as well and taken various items, police said.
Police are urging residents to also lock the doors to the homes from their attached garages.
For more information on helping prevent burglaries or if anyone has information on the reported thefts, call the McFarland Police Department at 838-3151.
