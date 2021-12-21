Dane County sees 150 Omicron cases; Public Health issues guidance on holiday gatherings

As of Dec. 21, Dane County has seen about 150 Omicron cases, which public health officials say shows rapid growth of the variant from when Omicron was initially identified in the county on Dec. 16.
Public Health Madison & Dane County is encouraging people to get vaccinated and boosted, monitor for symptoms and get tested for COVID-19 in advance of holiday gatherings.
In a release shared Dec. 21, the health department shared updated guidance on steps to take before gathering for the holidays. Those steps are:
Test yourself before a gathering, by going to a community testing site or using a rapid home test. Stay home as much as possible before and after getting tested.
Stay home if sick, even with mild symptoms like runny nose, headache, fatigue or cough.
Keep gatherings short and small. Open windows to increase ventilation, gather outside, wear a mask indoors and limit doing other activities that might expose you to COVID-19.
Take extra precautions around people age 65 or older, or those who are immunocompromised. Forgo unnecessary activities beforehand, like visiting bars or restaurants. Mask up and spread out.
Get vaccinated and boosted
“We know this isn’t ideal, but to keep our loved ones healthy and safe, it’s important to not add on to their risk during the holidays,” the release said.
“We’ve seen Omicron spread rapidly in other countries and states, so this isn’t a surprise,” said Janel Heinrich, Director of Public Health Madison & Dane County. “We will likely see rapid spread of Omicron in Dane County in the coming days and weeks. We all need to be prepared and take action now so that we can preserve our hospital capacity and prevent severe outcomes.”