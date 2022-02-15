Southeast Dane County traffic survey results to be released

Residents of southeastern Dane County will soon see the results of a traffic safety survey done late last year by the Dane County Traffic Commission and Dane County Sheriff’s Office
A virtual listening session has been scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 24 from 6 to 8 p.m. to share the survey results with residents of the commission’s Area 5, which includes the village and town of Cottage Grove, the village and town of Deerfield, the village of Cambridge and the town of Christiana.
The city of Monona will also hold a listening session to discuss results of the study for Monona on Feb. 23 at 6 p.m. at City Hall, and streamed virtually.
Through such surveys, residents of 13 geographical areas across Dane County had a chance late last year to weigh in on issues close to home like speeding, yielding to pedestrians and cyclists, reckless driving and impaired driving.
Individual listening sessions are expected to be scheduled for each of the 13 areas.
The Dane County Traffic Commission made the survey available to county residents in late October, in hopes of developing safe and effective strategies to decrease injuries and deaths.
Traffic Safety Development Coordinator Lisa Bullard was involved with the project under the umbrella of Safe Communities Madison, which co-led the project with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.
Bullard said the project was not only a chance to expand the safety commission partnership, but was also a chance for communities of any size to speak out about issues close to home.
“The idea is that we want to move beyond looking at the crashes and asking what we are actually going to do about it,” Bullard said in an interview last fall.
The project excluded Madison, covering the rest of the county, split into 13 districts.
Madison will be looked at separately later in order to give the rest of the communities a chance to be heard, Bullard said.
“Most of the time, conversations are all about Madison but not about smaller communities,” Bullard added.
Survey questions covered topics like speeding, yielding to pedestrians and cyclists, reckless driving and impaired driving.
Residents were asked based on each topic where the issue occurs, when it occurs the most and other details.
One of the issues project leaders hoped to analyze and resolve were traffic fatalities. According to an August 2021 release from the commission, the number of 2021 fatalities had already exceeded all of those in 2020.
While the commission had not determined an exact reason, it theorized that driving speeds increased during the coronavirus pandemic.
Drivers during the pandemic likely sped up “because nobody else was on the road” with them, Bullard said. Once everyone started going back to normal life, those people still sped, she added.
“It was evident that people’s driving patterns weren’t very good in terms of knowing what to do,” Bullard said.
Dane County Deputies John Vande Burgt and Chad Lauritsen, who patrol Cambridge and Deerfield, worked to bring the survey to the local area.
Vande Burgt said the data collected locally will be compared to problems throughout all of Dane County in order to see what people want and what’s actually capable of being done by the state.
In the end, the survey will give project leaders the chance to “prioritize and hopefully change traffic safety for the better,” Vande Burgt said.
“This is a community wide input,” Bullard said. “It’s not just about changing the roads or getting more enforcements, we can’t engineer our way out of it,” Bullard said. “It has to be a community effort.”
For more information go to the Safer Communities Madison website at www.safercommunity.net.