Austin Nickels second at Whitewater, Monona Grove/McFarland loses to Milton

Competing at the Whitewater Qual, Austin Nickels took second overall at 106 with Monona Grove/McFarland wrestling taking 15th on Saturday, Jan. 8.
At 106, Nickels scored a pin (2:39) over Nick Lara of Jefferson and earned a pin (0:43) over Garrett Kotnour of Edgerton. Nickels then pinned (1:06) Logan Olson of Evansville and pinned (5:45) Slater Valley of Parkview to advance to the championship. In the championship match, Nickels lost 7-5 in overtime to Bryce Whittier of Mukwonago.
Also competing at 106, Chaston Dotzauer was pinned (0:37) by Kaleb Jose of Jefferson. In the consolation bracket, Dotzauer was pinned (3:29) by Riley Merkel of Mukwonago.
Trycen Blake finished fifth at 132. Blake won a 4-0 decision over Colin Judd of Dodgeville before getting pinned (2:30) by Bryce Belter of Mukwonago. In the consolation bracket, Blake pinned (4:24) Ryan Hoida of Oconomowoc before advancing to fifth place because of no contests against Hunter Alt of River Valley and Jason Keller of Waterford.
Dominick Hyatt also competed at 132, scoring a pin (1:55) over Ashly Xochipa of Whitewater before losing a 23-6 technical fall to Richard Gilbert of River Valley. In the consolation bracket, Hyatt was pinned (1:29) by Jason Keller of Waterford.
At 145, Andrew Maly lost a 6-4 decision to Elijah Grow of Lakeside Lutheran. Scoring a 5-3 decision over Odair Parras of Whitewater in the consolation bracket, Maly then lost an 8-4 decision to Joey Zizzo of Muskego.
Earning a bye at 195, Brett Schnell was pinned (0:49) by Brett Lux of Janesville Parker. Schnell was pinned (0:57) by Sean Allison of Edgerton in the consolation bracket.
Grant Arcand competed at 220, losing a 5-0 decision to Gavin Adams of Mukwonago. In the consolation bracket, Arcand was pinned (3:34) by Devon Klingman of Johnson Creek.
Milton 63
Monona Grove/McFarland 13
Milton 63, MGM 13
106- Austin Nickels (MGM) pinned Jesse Reid, 113- Trinitee Clark (M) forfeit, 120- Aiden Slama (M) forfeit, 126- Matt Haldiman (M) 10-1 major decision over Jaden Denman, 132- Lukaas Harms (M) pinned Joel Karls, 138- Trycen Blake (MGM) 13-3 major decision over Rowan Jauch, 145- Royce Nilo (M) pinned Tiesto Noun-Haas, 152- Hunter Kieliszewski (M) forfeit, 160- Michael Schliem (M) 20-5 tech fall over Cade Rux, 170- Aeoden Sinclair (M) pinned Luke Rux, 182- Kade Desormeau (M) forfeit, 195- Charlie Eckert (M) pinned Jacob Bonjour, 220- Guenther Switzer (MGM) 8-2 decision over Brayden Lee, 285- Caleb Peters (M) pinned Brevid Roth.