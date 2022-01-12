 Skip to main content

Offers go here

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
hot
MONONA GROVE/MCFARLAND WRESTLING

Austin Nickels second at Whitewater, Monona Grove/McFarland loses to Milton

Competing at the Whitewater Qual, Austin Nickels took second overall at 106 with Monona Grove/McFarland wrestling taking 15th on Saturday, Jan. 8.

At 106, Nickels scored a pin (2:39) over Nick Lara of Jefferson and earned a pin (0:43) over Garrett Kotnour of Edgerton. Nickels then pinned (1:06) Logan Olson of Evansville and pinned (5:45) Slater Valley of Parkview to advance to the championship. In the championship match, Nickels lost 7-5 in overtime to Bryce Whittier of Mukwonago.

Also competing at 106, Chaston Dotzauer was pinned (0:37) by Kaleb Jose of Jefferson. In the consolation bracket, Dotzauer was pinned (3:29) by Riley Merkel of Mukwonago.

Trycen Blake finished fifth at 132. Blake won a 4-0 decision over Colin Judd of Dodgeville before getting pinned (2:30) by Bryce Belter of Mukwonago. In the consolation bracket, Blake pinned (4:24) Ryan Hoida of Oconomowoc before advancing to fifth place because of no contests against Hunter Alt of River Valley and Jason Keller of Waterford.

Dominick Hyatt also competed at 132, scoring a pin (1:55) over Ashly Xochipa of Whitewater before losing a 23-6 technical fall to Richard Gilbert of River Valley. In the consolation bracket, Hyatt was pinned (1:29) by Jason Keller of Waterford.

At 145, Andrew Maly lost a 6-4 decision to Elijah Grow of Lakeside Lutheran. Scoring a 5-3 decision over Odair Parras of Whitewater in the consolation bracket, Maly then lost an 8-4 decision to Joey Zizzo of Muskego.

Earning a bye at 195, Brett Schnell was pinned (0:49) by Brett Lux of Janesville Parker. Schnell was pinned (0:57) by Sean Allison of Edgerton in the consolation bracket.

Brett Schnell
Buy Now

Brett Schnell competes against Watertown on Friday, Dec. 3. Schnell competed at the Whitewater Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 8. 

Grant Arcand competed at 220, losing a 5-0 decision to Gavin Adams of Mukwonago. In the consolation bracket, Arcand was pinned (3:34) by Devon Klingman of Johnson Creek.

Milton 63

Monona Grove/McFarland 13

Austin Nickels scored a pin at 106 in a Monona Grove/McFarland 63-13 loss to Milton on Tuesday, Jan. 4.

Trycen Blake won a 13-3 major decision at 145 over Rowan Jauch. Guenther Switzer won an 8-2 decision over Brayden Lee at 220.

Milton 63, MGM 13

106- Austin Nickels (MGM) pinned Jesse Reid, 113- Trinitee Clark (M) forfeit, 120- Aiden Slama (M) forfeit, 126- Matt Haldiman (M) 10-1 major decision over Jaden Denman, 132- Lukaas Harms (M) pinned Joel Karls, 138- Trycen Blake (MGM) 13-3 major decision over Rowan Jauch, 145- Royce Nilo (M) pinned Tiesto Noun-Haas, 152- Hunter Kieliszewski (M) forfeit, 160- Michael Schliem (M) 20-5 tech fall over Cade Rux, 170- Aeoden Sinclair (M) pinned Luke Rux, 182- Kade Desormeau (M) forfeit, 195- Charlie Eckert (M) pinned Jacob Bonjour, 220- Guenther Switzer (MGM) 8-2 decision over Brayden Lee, 285- Caleb Peters (M) pinned Brevid Roth.

Tags

Recommended for you