Scouts BSA Troop 53 hosts drive-through pancake breakfast, remains active throughout pandemic

Pictured above right are front row (from left) : Blake W. Johnson, Gavin Hammer-Perdew, Timothy Hare and back row: Scoutmaster Dan Maahs.
At a time when many scout troops nationwide have experienced declining participation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Boy Scouts and adult volunteers in Scouts BSA Troop 53, of McFarland have continued to go strong.
Next on their agenda, troop members will host a drive-through pancake breakfast on Saturday, Dec. 4, from 8 am to noon. To be held at Lewis Park, 5017 Highland Drive, McFarland, Wisconsin, 53558, the event will feature packaged, freshly made pancakes and ham, with a side of apple sauce, delivered curbside near the park shelter. The cost is $7.00/meal or $20.00/three meals. Cash, checks (written to Troop 53), or debit/credit cards will be accepted. The pancake breakfast is part of the Winter Wonderland in the (McFarland) Village.
When COVID-19 arrived in Wisconsin, Troop 53 initially shifted its activities online. However, because the scouts far prefer meeting outdoors, they soon made that a reality. Starting in spring 2020 and continuing since, the scouts and adult leaders have been meeting outdoors every Monday evening and holding at least one weekend campout or other adventure each month. They often take hikes and bike rides, go canoeing, work on merit badges and rank advancement, and try new recipes in cast iron cookware.
“We have Dutch Oven Mondays once a month,” says Scoutmaster Dan Maahs, who is known for his own outdoor culinary skills. “The guys each get a turn to pick a recipe, then we make it at a meeting, and we all get to sample it afterward. There’s a bit of friendly competition, and the results are amazing!”
All of the troop’s activities help scouts learn valuable life skills and work toward rank advancement, with the Eagle Scout rank as the highest. Since the start of the pandemic in spring 2020, five youth members have earned their Eagle rank—an already challenging feat that required additional planning and coordination to adhere to public health guidelines to keep the scouts, volunteers and project beneficiaries safe.
One of these scouts, who had completed nearly all other requirements by spring 2020, shared that he was worried the pandemic would derail his dream of completing his Eagle project. With encouragement from Maahs and others, he chose a project that could be done safely, outdoors with masks, physical distancing and ample hand-sanitizer.
The youth who became Eagle Scouts since spring 2020 are (in order of completion of their Eagle rank):
- Blake W. Johnson, who led the creation of a river stone landscaping border at the American Legion in McFarland;
- Gavin Hammer-Perdew, who organized the sewing of face masks to provide protection for the staff and volunteers at the McFarland Food Pantry, as well as the people it serves;
- Timothy Hare, who coordinated the purchase and packaging of household supply kits for formerly homeless, newly housed individuals, through Housing Initiatives, Inc.;
- Ansel Kreft, whose volunteer team built two raised garden beds, rebuilt one and repaired another at the McFarland Community Garden; and
- Max Andrew, who led the design, construction and installation of double-door entries to duck enclosures at the Dane County Humane Society Wildlife Center.
Additional Troop 53 scouts have recently completed their Eagle projects and are in the process of finalizing their project reports and Eagle applications, which will kick off the required review process before they will be deemed Eagles.
The purpose of an Eagle Scout project is to provide opportunities for the scout to learn how to run a large effort that entails planning, developing and leading. Such projects must benefit an organization other than Boy Scouts. The life skills developed by Eagle Scouts through these projects—added to the skills learned throughout their years in scouting—remain with them for life.
Troop 53 welcomes new members who are interested in pursuing adventures while also learning and growing as individuals. Youth can join Scouts BSA if they have completed the fifth grade and are at least 10 years old, or they have earned the Arrow of Light Award in Cub Scouts and are at least 10 years old, or are age 11 or above (under age 18).
For more information about Troop 53, contact Maahs at 608-509-3428.
Eagle Court of Honor for Blake W. Johnson, Gavin Hammer-Perdew and Timothy Hare on May 15 at Lewis Park in McFarland.