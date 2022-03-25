Municipalities open up absentee voting ahead of April 5 election

The spring election is April 5, with several contested races on the ballot locally.
Voters may register to vote in-person before voting, on election day, or online at www.myvote.wi..gov. To register, voters must provide valid proof of residence, and a current identification card or drivers license.
Below is a listing of polling places for each area municipality, along with absentee voting information, and other resources.
For more information on local races, see pages A7-9.
Village of McFarland
The McFarland polling place is the McFarland Municipal Center, 5915 Milwaukee Street. It will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on election day, April 5.
In-person absentee voting is now open, and will run until April 2. You can also request an absentee ballot to be mailed to you by visiting MyVote Wisconsin, or by sending a written request and a copy of photo identification to the McFarland Village Clerk, 5915 Milwaukee Street, P.O. Box 110, McFarland WI, 53558.
To vote absentee in-person, visit the Clerks Office at the Municipal Center during one of the times below.
- Thursday, March 24 – 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Friday, March 25 – 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Saturday, March 26 – 9 a.m. to noon
- Monday, March 28 – 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tuesday, March 29 – 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, March 30 – 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thursday, March 31 – 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Friday, April 1 – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Saturday, April 2 – 9 a.m. to noon
City of Monona
There are two polling places in Monona for this election. They will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Wards 1-5 in the city of Monona will vote at St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church, 5700 Pheasant Hill Road. Wards 6-10 will vote at the Monona Community Center, 1011 Nichols Road. To identify which ward you live in, visit mymonona.com/133/Elections
To absentee vote by mail, you can request an absentee ballot at www.myvote.wi.gov, by submitting a paper application, or by emailing the City Clerk at ahouser@ci.monona.wi.us. Include your address, the address you’d like your ballot sent to, the date of the election, your signature and a copy of identification.
In-person absentee voting is available at City Hall, 5211 Schluter Road on Saturday, March 26 from 8 a.m. to noon, and Wednesday, March 30 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Village of Cottage Grove
The polling place for the village of Cottage Grove is 221 E. Cottage Grove Road, which will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on election day for voting.
The village is offering in-person absentee voting at village hall from March 22 to April 2. The hours are Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Residents can also vote absentee on Wednesday, March 30 until 5:30 p.m. and Saturday April 2 from 10 a.m. to noon. Appointments available if needed.
Residents can request an absentee ballot by mail by completing a request form found on the village’s website, vi.cottagegrove.wi.gov, and emailing it to Clerk Lisa Kalata at lkalata@village.cottage-grove.wi.us. Forms must be submitted by Thursday, March 31 at 5 p.m, and should include a copy of identification.
Town of Cottage Grove
The polling place for the Town of Cottage Grove is 4058 County Road N, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on election day.
The township is offering in-person early voting from Tuesday, March 22 to Wednesday March 30 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. There will also be absentee voting on Thursday March 31 and Friday, April 1 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Residents of the township should visit myvote.wi.gov for more information on requesting an absentee ballot by mail.